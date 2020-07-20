Faribault sprayed the ball all around the park Sunday against Webster but barely managed to hang on for a 9-7 win in Webster.
Four Lakers errors and nine walks had something to do with that despite Faribault cranking out 17 hits.
Mike Carpentier, who hit two doubles, went 5-for-5 with a run and an RBI while Joe Grote drove in three runs with a 2-for-4 day at the plate. Jake Stocker had three hits and knocked in two runs while Adam Kline finished 2-for-5 with two runs and Mitch Johnson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Blake Langerud also had an RBI while going 1-for-4 with a run.
Faribault started slow with single runs and the second and third innings before breaking the game open with a five-run fourth that gave the Lakers a 7-0 lead at the time.
Webster came back in the bottom of the fourth for three runs to make it 7-3 and got within a run in the bottom of the fifth with another three-run rally. That’s as close as the Sox got after Faribault scored twice in the top of the seventh. Webster added a run in the bottom of the ninth but left the bases loaded as Matt Lane eventually got a strikeout to end the game.
Grote got the win in relief of starter Porter Sartor. Grote threw 4 ⅔ innings and allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits. He struck out eight but walked five. Sartor went four innings where he allowed three runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked three. Lane walked one and struck out one in ⅓ of an inning of work.
Mitch Johnson singled to lead off the second inning and later scored on Carpentier’s two-out single. Stocker singled to keep the inning going but got caught trying to advance to second to end the inning.
Kline reached on a lead-off single in the third inning, moved to second on Lane’s single and scored on Grote’s single for a 2-0 lead.
The Lakers found three extra-base hits in the fourth inning when Carpentier doubled to lead off the inning. He scored on Stocker’s double and Stocker later scored on Langerud’s base hit. Lane reached on an error and Grote brought Langerud and Lane in with a triple. Grote later scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 7-0.
Webster collected three hits in the fourth a walk and a hit by pitch to score three runs. A bases-loaded walk brought in one run and two runs scored on a single to make it 7-3.
The Sox climbed within a run in the fifth with another three-run rally. Dave Picha’s double scored two runs after Webster drew a pair of walks and Picha later scored on an error to make it 7-6.
Faribault started a rally in the seventh when Sartor led off with a single. Carpentier brought him in with his second double of the game. Kline added a run after he singled with two outs and later came home on a passed ball.
Faribault faces Union Hill Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Union Hill.
Faribault 8, Prior Lake Mudcats 4
Faribault snapped a two-game skid Friday with an 8-4 win over the Prior Lake Mudcats at Bell Field.
Joe Grote helped jumpstart the Lakers (4-3, 4-2 DRS) with a 3-for-5 night at the plate where he scored twice and drove in two runs. Blake Langerud scored twice and went 2-for-3 and Porter Sartor drove in two runs. Mitch Johnson and Adam Kline each scored twice.
Faribault drew seven walks in the game and scored a run off a bases-loaded walk and a bases-loaded hit by pitch.
Tyler Francis threw seven innings to earn the win. He allowed three runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out four. Sartor threw the final two innings where he allowed one run on two hits. He struck out three and walked two.
The Lakers trailed 2-0 after the top of the first inning but Langerud and Grote got them back in it. Langerud hit a lead-off double and scored after two wild pitches. Grote singled with one out, reached third on an error and scored on a fielder’s choice to tie it 2-2.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth when the top of the order made things happen again. Langerud singled with one out, Johnson reached on an error and Grote singled to load the bases. Dylan Valentyn got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Johnson scored when Sartor drew a walk. Grote scored on a ground out to make it 5-2.
Faribault extended the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Kline drew a one-out walk. Langerud followed with a walk and Johnson singled. Kline scored on a fielder’s choice and Johnson later scored on an error to make it 7-2.
The Mudcats picked up a run in the seventh and another in the ninth but stranded a runner at third to end the game.
The Lakers added a run in the bottom of the eighth when Kline drew his third walk of the game. Langerud followed with a walk and Grote singled to score Kline to make it 8-3.