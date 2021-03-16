This has been Austin’s section the win for the past handful of season, as the Packers claimed three straight section titles from 2017-19 and were set to play Albert Lea in last year’s section championship before high school sports were shut down.
Byron poses the most formidable threat since Northfield graduated to Class AAAA, but has played a schedule of primarily Class AA schools this season. Winona and Simley, meanwhile, enter the postseason with a combined 9-1 record in their last five games.
The action starts with Wednesday’s quarterfinals, where Austin hosts Albert Lea, Faribault travels to Byron, Red Wing visits Winona and Simley welcomes Kasson-Mantorville.
No. 1 AUSTIN (15-2)
Section record: 7-0
QRF ranking: No. 4
Last five games: 5-0
Points for: 67.0
Points against: 46.4
Season highlight: Maybe not one specific game, but Austin closing the regular season with 10 consecutive victories against all AAA and AAAA programs reinforced the fact it’s the team to beat in Section 1AAA.
No. 2 BYRON (14-2)
Section record: 2-0
QRF ranking: No. 19
Last five games:
Points for: 73.4
Points against: 50,7
Season highlight: A 15-point victory against Class AA No. 4 Stewartville on March 5 to make up for a close seven-point defeat earlier in the season.
No. 3 WINONA (10-7)
Section record: 6-2
QRF ranking: No. 24
Last five games: 4-1
Points for: 58.8
Points against: 56.6
Season highlight: While closing the regular season with six wins in its last seven games is impressive, Winona’s close 41-35 loss to Austin on Feb. 16 is proof the Winhawks can slow down and hang with the high-flying Packers.
No. 4 SIMLEY (8-5)
Section record: 8-5
QRF ranking: No. 23
Last five games: 5-0
Points for: 54.2
Points against: 49.7
Season highlight: A six-point win March 5 at a Mahtomedi team with only four losses and garnered the No. 4 seed in a loaded Section 4AAA.
No. 5 KASSON-MANTORVILLE (7-11)
Section record: 0-2
QRF ranking: No. 51
Last five games: 3-2
Points for: 54.6
Points against: 59.0
Season highlight: After an 0-7 start to the season, the KoMets finished 7-4 the rest of the way.
No. 6 RED WING (3-15)
Section record: 3-3
QRF ranking: No. 56
Last five games: 2-3
Points for: 50.4
Points against: 57.7
Season highlight: A 60-35 win in the final game of the regular season in what was essentially a playoff for the No. 6 seed.
No. 7 FARIBAULT (3-13)
Section record: 1-5
QRF ranking: No. 53
Last five games: 2-3
Points for: 54.3
Points against: 68.8
Season highlight: Wins against Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall prove this Faribault team is plenty capable to playing better than its record.
No. 8 ALBERT LEA (0-18)
Section record: 0-7
QRF ranking: No. 62
Last five games: 0-5
Points for: 37.7
Points against: 77.8
Season highlight: Albert Lea kept it close March 11 in a 69-52 defeat against Big 9 Conference champion Mankato West.