While the warmer temperatures have yet to fully arrive — and next week's forecast of snow isn't exactly a welcome sight — spring sports have arrived for local teams.
The boys and girls track and field teams for Faribault, which are co-opting with athletes from Bethlehem Academy this spring, started their seasons Friday afternoon at the Hermantown Invite hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Superior. Thankfully for the Falcons, they enjoyed the friendly indoor confines of Lydia C. Thering Fieldhouse.
Next week, however, the action moves outside.
That starts with the Faribault boys and girls track and field teams hosting Albert Lea, Austin, the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Northfield, Tri-City United and St. Peter at Ted Nelson Track. A stone's throw away Tuesday, the Faribault softball team starts its season against visiting Kasson-Mantorville at Alexander Park.
In preparation for the Spring Sports Preview section for the Faribault Daily News publishing in Tuesday's, Wednesday's and Thursday's papers, we've identified a couple early storylines to monitor as competition (and temperatures, hopefully) start to heat up.
Falcons, Cardinals fly together on diamond
Last spring — due to injuries and COVID-related absences — both of the Faribault and Bethlehem Academy baseball teams were forced to play with short benches and starting lineups featuring players originally slated for junior varsity action.
That doesn't figure to be a problem this spring, with the two programs combining for a co-op under Faribault's name and coach, Charlie Lechtenberg.
Returning from last year's Faribault team is senior Hunter Nelson, who doubles as a lefty fireballer on the mound and a rangy centerfielder in the outfield. Aiden Tobin, meanwhile, returns as the starting shortstop and top-of-the-order force from last year's Bethlehem Academy squad. The pair played together on the Faribault Lakers last summer, while a number of other Faribault and Bethlehem Academy players have spent the summer populating the same American Legion and VFW baseball rosters.
The goal is that familiarity and boosted depth leads to improved results. Faribault finished 4-17 last season, compared to a 1-13 mark for Bethlehem Academy.
The season is scheduled to start Thursday, March 31 against Fairmont at Bell Field, assuming the weather and field conditions cooperate.
BA softball aims to replicate last year's postseason success
Perhaps the story of last spring's postseason, the Bethlehem Academy softball team went on a dramatic run through the Section 4A playoffs. After an up-and-down regular season, the young Cardinals accepted their low seed in Section 4A and proceeded to knock off favorite after favorite on the road.
With close 2-1 wins against West Lutheran and Lester Prairie, a dramatic 13-11 win against West Lutheran in an elimination game and a 14-11 victory against Goodhue to avenge an earlier postseason loss, Bethlehem Academy placed itself in the Section 4A championship.
There, the Cardinals could not knock off undefeated Randolph, which went on to win the Class A state championship. Bethlehem Academy at least did better than two of Randolph's three opponents at state to avoid being run ruled.
While Randolph enters this year as a favorite in the section and Gopher Conference, it's without star battery Morgyn Otte and Megan Erickson. It's certainly possible that a Bethlehem Academy team that graduated only a pair of seniors last year is capable of stepping into that power void.
Both pitchers return for the Cardinals in junior Kate Trump and freshman Morgan Wilson, while Trump's defense at shortstop and booming bat at the plate make her one of the better players in the area. Overall, nine of 10 starters from the section championship return for Bethlehem Academy.
The Cardinals start the season Tuesday, April 5 at Kenyon-Wanamingo.
WEM girls track and field defends Gopher Conference title
Last season, the Buccaneers comfortably claimed a Gopher Conference championship, with their total of 164 points outpacing second-place Medford's 108.
This season, WEM returns a wealth of experience, but does have to grapple with replacing all-around star Toryn Richards, who last year won conference titles in the pole vault, high jump, 200-meter dash and 400-meter relay. She later claimed a state title in the pole vault and placed second at state in the high jump.
The Buccaneers do return a pair of state qualifiers in senior Riley Sammon and sophomore Madison Zimbrich, while Josie Volkmann, Tatum Richards, Ashlyn Pelant and Addison Condon all advanced past the subsection meet last season.
The introduction of teams like Kenyon-Wanamingo and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton to the Gopher Conference, likely make this year's conference title and taller task to win than last spring's.
WEM starts its season Saturday in an indoor invite at Minnesota State against JWP, Maple River, Medford, NRHEG and United South Central to provide an early measuring stick for how it stacks up in the Gopher Conference.