...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Thanks to an explosive night from Brad Sartor, the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team was able to hang on for a 69-67 victory Friday night at Medford (1-13, 0-8 Gopher Conference).
Sartor poured in a career-high 30 points to lead the Cardinals, who also received 26 points and 13 rebounds from Justin Simones.
Bethlehem Academy (3-8, 1-4) led 38-35 at halftime, before Medford utilized a quick run to start the second half to gain a 41-40 lead. After that, the Cardinals surged back in front 50-44, before the Tigers regained a 61-58 advantage.
Simones and Sartor then supplied back-to-back baskets to push Bethlehem Academy ahead 62-61 and provide a lead it never relinquished.
Sartor drilled six free throws in the final sequences to hold off a final Medford charge.
Charlie King also added nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Cardinals.
Henry Grayson led Medford with 22 points, Austin Erickson scored 20 points and Landon Driscoll finished with 13 points.
Bethlehem Academy next plays Tuesday night at Kenyon-Wanamingo (11-3, 7-2).