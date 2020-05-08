Hiawatha Valley League members Kenyon-Wanamingo and Triton were accepted into the Gopher Conference Wednesday, which will leave the HVL with nine members beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
The HVL is broken into two divisions now but that could change with two fewer teams. It will likely give the conference some more flexibility when it comes to scheduling non-conference opponents, HVL Executive Director Doug Vaith said.
“The biggest challenges are the multiple classes in sports,” said Vaith, who is the Lake City activities director. “In the HVL we have schools that compete in three different classes.”
Kasson-Mantorville has the largest Minnesota State High School League enrollment number with an enrollment of 620 students in grades 9-12. Bryon has an enrollment of 597 and Stewartville has an enrollment of 520. After those three, enrollment numbers drop off with Rochester Lourdes at 431, Lake City at 365, Pine Island at 352, Cannon Falls at 348, Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 320 and Goodhue at 203.
Some of the schools with smaller enrollments like the competition against the bigger schools, Vaith said.
“They kind of thrive on that competition to prepare them for tournament time,” Vaith said.
The two fewer teams will bring some challenges with scheduling, Vaith said, but the conference will have sport by sport and activity by activity discussions. Adding a member will likely be a topic as well.
Triton has an enrollment of 309, and will become the largest member of the Gopher while Kenyon-Wanamingo has an enrollment of 213, which fits near the middle of the Gopher. In the HVL, the two schools were two of the three smallest schools.
“For Triton and Kenyon, they’re excited to move on,” Vaith said. “I’m excited for them because it gives them a better competitive schedule.”
Kenyon-Wanamingo Activities Director Randy Hockinson said the school had trouble filling out the lower levels of competition for sports in the HVL and the Gopher is a better match for lower-level sports.
“It really wasn’t fair to the big schools that we couldn’t fill out the schedule at the lower levels,” Hockinson said.
Kenyon-Wanamingo has a long-time rivalry with Zumbrota-Mazeppa in wrestling, in particular, and Hockinson wants to keep that and other rivalries running.
“We’ll miss the HVL because there are schools there we have a tradition with,” Hockinson said. “We hope we can schedule them with a non-conference schedule. We’ll contact them right away about keeping them on the non-conference schedule.”