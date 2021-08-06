It doesn't take much detective work to discover what the goal for the Faribault Lakers is over the next week.
After finishing one win away from the state tournament in back-to-back seasons, Faribault manager Charlie Lechtenberg said the goal of returning to state hasn't been explicitly discussed ahead of the team's Region 3C first-round game 1 p.m. Sunday at Bell Field in Faribault against the Prior Lake Mudcats.
Just because state-specific banter isn't flowing through the dugout, however, doesn't mean it hasn't been thought about.
"It’s in the back of everyone’s mind, really," Lechtenberg said. "We’ve had some great runs in the state tournament and we just want to get back anyway we can and hopefully we can do it again this year.”
Saying it's in the back of Lechtenberg's mind might be underselling it, since in an interview Friday the topic of ending the two-year state tournament drought was filtered into just about every answer the manager provided.
To accomplish that goal, Faribault essentially needs to play better than .500 baseball. With Region 3C's double-elimination format — and the four state tournament spots available for the eight remaining teams — a team needs to win twice before it loses twice in order to advance. Every win beyond the second can improve Faribault's seed entering state.
The first opportunity for a win is Prior Lake, which visits Faribault fresh off a sweep of the Veseli Warriors during this week's Dakota-Rice-Scott League playoffs (a play-in tournament for Region 3C). The winner of that game advances to play the victor between second-seeded Union Hill and seventh-seeded Lonsdale next Tuesday, while the losers of those two games also matchup next Tuesday in an elimination contest.
As the top seed in the DRS playoffs, Prior Lake narrowly edged bottom-seeded Veseli 2-1 in 12 innings on Tuesday and 6-5 Thursday night.
In Tuesday's win, Alex Watterman fired seven innings for the Mudcats while surrendering only an unearned run and striking out 13 batters. Ben Morrison then tossed five innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.
With four days off in between that game and Sunday's clash, it's certainly possible for either to be available against Faribault. Those two — plus Thursday's pitchers Jake Schmidt (eight innings) and Luke Weber (one inning) — have been Prior Lake's most effective pitchers this summer.
Weber threw a complete game in a 9-4 win against Faribault on June 11, and he's definitely plenty rested to start Sunday's game. In a 16-4 win for the Lakers July 18, they teed off on the trio of Johnny Houston, Kyle O'Connor and Jake Garfield.
“They’re guys that we’re familiar with, but with it being playoffs I think we approach every game brand new," Lechtenberg said. "We know how to pitch some guys and stuff and we’ve seen a lot of them and know who their better players are, but the playoffs are definitely a brand new season.”
Thanks to its regular-season finish, Faribault had the luxury of skipping the DRS playoffs and entering Sunday's game with a fully rested pitching staff.
Lechtenberg said he plans to start lefty Egan Bonde, but that everyone is available out of the bullpen if that's what's required to win. Bonde didn't pitch in either game against Prior Lake this summer, and enters the postseason with a 4-1 record and a 3.93 earned run average across a team-high 55 innings.
One of the arms potentially available in relief is Matt Lane, who in past seasons likely would be starting this game. After dealing with injuries for most of 2021, however, Lane pitched for only the third time Aug. 1, which was also the tall right-hander's first time on the mound since May 2.
“It was good to see him and know that he can come in if we need him in a tight spot," Lechtenberg said. "He’s a guy that can come in and throw strikes for us. I don’t know if he felt too great, but he felt OK.”
Even if Lane's been unavailable most of the year on the mound, he's still been a major cog in an offensive attack that fueled a strong finish to the regular season. In the final six games leading into the playoffs, Faribault averaged just over nine runs a game.
That helped the Lakers finish 4-2 in that stretch, a winning percentage that will put them back in the state tournament if it continues this week.
“I think we’ve been playing pretty good," Lechtenberg said. "When we have everybody there we have a very tough lineup and a very tough team. We haven’t been back to the state tournament in a while, and guys are ready to make it back.”