If Friday's Section 2A gymnastics championships at New Prague Gymnastics Center goes perfectly, Faribault might have a busy Class A state meet in store for itself.
After the successes and improvements experienced during last weekend's Big 9 Conference championships, the Falcons have set themselves up to possibly qualify a pair of gymnasts for the state meet, with one potentially for the state all-around competition.
That's all on top of the rest of Faribault's varsity lineup continuing the upward trajectory its enjoyed through the second half of the season as new skills have led to a consistent barrage of season and lifetime best scores.
“As long as everybody stays healthy, the attitude stays good and we come in and have fun and be loud," Faribault coach Holly Olmscheid said. "I think that’s part of what made the biggest difference at Big 9 was the energy was up and the girls were ready to go and super excited to be there. We have things we can work on from conference with mostly staying on the beam, so we definitely have room where we can improve. If we go in and stick the routines we’ll be looking good.”
The surest bet to advance to state — as sure as those bets can be — is junior Lauren McDonough, who won Big 9 Conference titles last Saturday on the balance beam and with her floor exercise.
If she can repeat those performances, or come close, McDonough is in line to qualify for the state beam competition for a third time and make her state debut on floor. Where the potential lies, Olmscheid said, is in the all-around competition.
McDonough finished ninth in the all-around at the Big 9 meet, and three of the gymnasts ahead of her (all from Mankato West) will also be at the Section 2A competition.
The top three finishers in the section all-around advance to state, so McDonough needs to pass at least one of the Scarlets that finished ahead of her, while also holding off non-Big 9 gymnasts from Blue Earth Area, Glencoe-Silver Lake, New Ulm, St. James, St. Peter and Waseca.
"All-around would be great and I think the potential is there," Olmscheid said. "she just really needs to come in and hit on her weaker events and get those a little bit stronger and get that all-around up around another half-point or so.”
Faribault's other state hopeful is senior Lexi Bottke, who posted a season-high score on the balance beam at the Big 9 Conference meet despite a point-deduction from a fall. Bottke finished 14th on the beam at conference, but was only three-tenths of a point away from sixth.
"(Lexi had) a really nice high-scoring beam routine with a fall," Olmscheid said. "We’re hoping we can have the same routine without the fall for sections and cross our fingers that she can make it to state also. She definitely has the talent, she just needs to stay on the beam.”