After the graduation of a historically large and successful senior class that helped Faribault claim a Class AAA state title in 2018 and advance to the Section 2AAA championship game in 2019, and the cancellation of the 2020 season, this year's Faribault softball team is set to feature almost entirely new faces compared to previous teams.
Anchoring that emergence are a pair of seniors in Makenna Smith and Alli Velander. Smith will take over the primary pitching duties for the Falcons, while Velander is set to play anchor the team's at shortstop.
"(Smith's) a senior and she'll be making some contributions on offense with her bat, and she'll have some time pitching and will also play in the field, too," Faribault coach Claire Boatman said. "She'll be a very important player that kind of does it all for us.
"(Velander) will be a strong contributor on offense as well and will be our leader on the left side of the infield," Boatman continued.
After those two, Faribault will likely rotate through a number of options in the first games of the season to best evaluate which players fit best into which positions. Boatman mentioned that Rylee Sietsema will handle some of the pitching workload as well, but other than that the lineup configuration is largely a blank slate.
Sometimes, that shuffling will occur between the varsity and junior varsity fields, since the Falcons start the season with only 19 total players to split between the two teams.
"We're also in a unique situation where we only have 19 girls signed up right now," Boatman said, "so there might be some switches in the middle of the game from JV to varsity just based on what the needs are. If somebody's lighting it up on JV, they might be given that opportunity to help varsity out as well."
Helping to fill in some of those holes in the lineup is a six-player freshman class that Boatman said has the talent to develop into a group of solid contributors.
"If they keep working hard like they are and they maintain some confidence, they can be really important and impactful player of varsity as well," she said.
As for the primary goals this season, Boatman is hoping to build the foundation of a solid program and pipeline in her first official year as head coach after taking over prior to the 2020 campaign, along with attempting to claim as many victories as possible along the way.
"We're going to just go into every game attacking strong on offense and being solid on defense," Boatman said. "We're going to walk into every game with the expectation that our goal is to win, and we're going to build the program with giving some of those younger girls some experience on varsity to help make this a tradition when our beloved seniors graduate this year and our younger girls make their way into the varsity program."
ROSTER
Nadia Hullett, senior
Kayla Kenow, senior
Kylie Petricka, senior
Makenna Smith, senior
Alli Velander, senior
Alexia Anderson, junior
Karly Flom, sophomore
Gigi Hullett, sophomore
Reagan Drengenberg, freshman
Emma Minick, freshman
Allison Norton, freshman
Brooke Racine, freshman
Kiara Sanchez, freshman
Rylee Sietsema, freshman
Olivia Smith, freshman
Jamie Adamek, 8th grader
Gabby Boevers, 8th grader
Alayna Simon, 8th grader
2021 SCHEDULE
April 8 — vs. Winona, 5 p.m.
April 10 — vs. Mankato East, 1 p.m.
April 13 — at Austin, 5 p.m.
April 20 — vs. Northfield, 5 p.m.
April 22 — vs. Mankato West, 5 p.m.
April 27 — at Winona, 5 p.m.
April 29 — at Mankato East, 5 p.m.
May 4 — vs. Austin, 5 p.m.
May 6 — at Red Wing, 5 p.m. (DH)
May 8 — vs. Albert Lea, noon (DH)
May 11 — vs. Rochester Century, 5 p.m.
May 13 — at Owatonna, 5 p.m.
May 18 — vs. Byron, 4 p.m. (DH)
May 20 — at Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.
May 27 — at Rochester Mayo, 5 p.m.