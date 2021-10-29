After a slow first set, the Faribault volleyball team exploded past Red Wing on Friday night in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals to keep its season alive.
After dropping the opening frame 25-16, the fifth-seeded Falcons won the next three sets 25-16, 25-20, 25-18 to dispatch the fourth-seeded Wingers in Red Wing. The win advances Faribault into Wednesday's Section 1AAA semifinals at top-seeded Kasson-Mantorville, which is ranked No. 2 in Class AAA.
The duo of Maggie Leichtnam and Olivia Bauer led Faribault offensively and defensively Friday night. Leichtnam slammed a team-high 11 kills to go with four solo blocks, three aces and nine digs. Bauer, meanwhile, finished with 10 kills and a team-high 21 digs.
Meghan Swanson added a team-high five solo blocks to go with four kills, and Isabel Herda posted a diverse stat line featuring a team-high 18 assists, 18 digs and six kills. Whitton Wolff also paired 15 assists with 11 digs, Clara Malecha picked up 18 digs and placed three aces, and Emily Soukop posted six digs, two solo blocks and two kills.
Earlier in the season, Red Wing defeated Faribault in five sets at home. The Falcons didn't allow the rematch to reach that fifth set.