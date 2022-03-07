When Medford junior Charley Elwood stepped onto the mat Saturday night under the bright lights of the Xcel Energy Center, he knew there was only one way he wanted to walk off the floor.
As a three-time state champion.
With the difficulties of the season including injuries that limited his big tournament performances now behind him, he had one obstacle remaining to defend his title: Christian Pater of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena. Elwood refused to be denied, however, putting together a beautiful showcase of wrestling skill and prowess and 4 minutes, 35 seconds into the match, he raised his arms as champion once more.
"I feel great, I've been through a lot of stuff this year so it feels great to be done and go out like this," Elwood exclaimed after the match.
To reach the championship match, Elwood had to go through three opponents including Carter Coauette of Crookston, whom he defeated 10-5 to open the weekend. Next he downed Thomas Freking of Jackson County Central with a fall at 3:13 and lastly he defeated Austin Kiecker of BOLD 6-3.
Elwood's foe in the championship match, Pater, was someone he hadn't wrestled before so he was cautious of his technique. Moments into the title bout, however, Elwood had Pater covered for the first points. Seconds later it looked as though Elwood could possibly earn a fall as he navigated Pater past the threshold, but the scrappy opponent managed to save himself, limiting the damage to a two-point nearfall.
Moments after the points were scored, Pater came dangerously close to turning things around on Elwood when he made a play for a leg and almost got it locked down, but Elwood slipped away and maintained his coverage.
"I was cautious because he was lanky and liked to reach back," noted Elwood after the victory. "He was looking for some roll to try and catch me I just had to stay smart and stick to the basics."
And stick to the basics is what he did, earning another three points via nearfall before the end of the first round. Starting down in the second round, Elwood completed a reversal 15 seconds in and would twice score with two-point nearfalls. Elwood was continually pushing to keep Pater on the defensive and unable to work his way out of Elwood's control.
With a technical fall within reach, Pater chose to start up in the third round, but Elwood was able to once again reverse the position and earn the 15-0 tech fall victory, causing an eruption of cheers from the packed arena.
"Every single year at the Xcel gets you pumped up," Elwood said. "If you aren't excited for this, I'm not sure what would get you going."
With a third state title in hand, Elwood immediately turned his attention to teammate Tate Hermes who was in his final preparations to compete for the title at 160.
"My coaches are awesome and have helped a lot throughout this year and good luck to my teammate Tate who is wrestling soon, I'll be cheering him on."