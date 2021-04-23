It’s hard to achieve more than McKayla Armbruster in high school softball.
The 2019 Faribault High School graduate led the Falcons to their first state championship in 2018 with a no-hitter in the Class AAA semifinals that was followed up by a one-hit shoutout in the championship. She capped off her career by being named Minnesota Miss Softball the next season after posting a 0.30 earned run average with 292 strikeouts compared to just nine walks as a senior, and walked away from high school softball with six no-hitters and three perfect games.
As impressive as that resume is, it does not guarantee success at the next level. For perhaps the first time since she was a middle schooler racking up varsity innings, the Minnesota State-Mankato redshirt freshman is experiencing adversity in the pitching circle.
“It’s definitely different,” Armbruster said. “I kind of feel like I’m starting my high school career off again, where I’m more of a defensive pitcher. I really try to use the ground or my outfield a lot. I don’t average 12, 13 strikeouts anymore. It’s more of a three to five type of thing. It’s been good for me, and really helped me keep building on my abilities and my mental side of things.”
Even if Armbruster — still just a freshman for the Mavericks after last season’s early cancellation — is not experiencing the same grand level of success as she was in high school, that’s not to say she’s struggling.
Her season numbers still tell the story of a talented pitcher. She’s second on the team with 64 innings pitched, during which she’s accrued a 2.63 ERA and struck out 54 batters compared to 11 walks. In 2020, the right-hander finished 4-0 with a 2.03 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched.
What she’s learning this season is that the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference slate, which never started last season, is no joke.
“It’s a tough conference,” Armbruster said. “There’s a reason why a good chunk of us are ranked. We’re 18, (Augustana) is one, Winona is 20. You have to show up every day because anyone can beat anyone and that’s been proven this year.”
In nine conference games, Armbruster’s ERA is 4.88. She’s still shown she’s more than capable of shutting down an offense, like in an 11-2 victory against Winona State in which she allowed just one earned run in five innings.
Most recently, Armbruster logged a pair of scoreless relief appearances in Thursday’s doubleheader sweep of Upper Iowa. In the second game — a 5-3 victory — she hurled the final 2 1/3 innings without allowing a run to earn her first collegiate save.
The adjustment to conference play is not secluded to only Armbruster. Of the 18 players for the Mavericks, 12 are either true freshmen or redshirt freshmen.
One of those six upperclassmen is junior pitcher Mackenzie Ward, the team’s ace that has posted an 8-1 record with a 0.91 ERA this season.
“That has been an adjustment for our young team from that aspect,” MSU-Mankato coach Lori Meyer said. “For McKayla, now you look at this point in the season and you say, ‘OK, she has 15 appearances, 12 starts and 64 innings.’ Well, she’s already doubled the innings she had a year ago.”
IN-SEASON ADJUSTMENTS
Meyer calls Armbruster a work in progress, which has always been the plan. Anytime a pitcher graduates from high school softball to the college level, there’s a natural adjustment to the stiffening competition.
The best high school teams might possess a few hitters that move on to play in college. That means the number of tough at-bats skyrocket and easy outs plummet.
That’s also meant Armbruster’s signature pitch in high school — the rise ball — is less effective against hitters more accustomed to letting pitches at their eye level sail past for balls.
“You get to the college level and those hitters are disciplined,” Meyer said. “If you’re facing seniors that have seen rise ball pitchers for three, four years they become more disciplined. She’s had to learn to get that pitch to jump more, to move, to have tight spin.”
The big change has been the increased incorporation of Armbruster’s changeup and a newly-developed drop ball.
“The drop ball is a fairly new pitch for me,” Armbruster said. “Going from a rise ball all this time now to the complete opposite pitch, it can mess with your mind sometimes.”
The addition of that drop ball allows Armbruster to attack every corner of the strike zone, where the rise ball can realistically only be used in the upper part of the zone. Those contrasting movements, plus the changeup, can be a nightmare for opposing hitters to deal with.
Now, it’s just a matter of sharpening the arsenal.
“Going from north to south is really, really difficult for a pitcher, but I think I’m slowly developing it,” Armbruster said. “I’ve had success with all of my pitches lately, which I’m happy about, so I’m just going to keep building off it.”
Meyer points to the success Ward has enjoyed this season as a proof of concept for Armbruster.
“When (Ward) first came into our program she wasn’t a big strikeout pitcher, and now in her junior year she’s probably averaging 10 strikeouts a game,” Meyer said. “We’ve had to retool her to get to that spot, and that’s the same thing we’re doing with McKayla.”
Those improvements don’t need to happen far off in the future, as Meyer recently reminded Armbruster. Earlier this week, Armbruster said the difficulties she’s experienced in the circle this season will help her in future seasons.
“I said, ‘It’s not going to make you better for next year, it’s going to make you better as we’re coming down the last 12 games of our conference season,’” Meyer recalled.
MSU-Mankato has six more doubleheaders this season against Bemidji State, the University of Minnesota-Crookston, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls before the start of the NSIC tournament and potentially the NCAA tournament.
Even if Armbruster is still a work in progress, Meyer has no doubts about her ability to maximize her performance in the near future.
“She’s a flat out competitor,” Meyer said. “You can’t always teach that competitiveness. You can do competitive drills in practice to keep them hungry, but that natural competitiveness, you either have it or you don’t.”