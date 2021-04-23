A pitcher's duel quickly morphed into a shootout in the later innings, with the Cardinals (1-2, 1-2 Gopher Conference) mustering enough offense to claim a one-run victory in eight innings against the Buccaneers (1-2, 1-2) in Waterville.
BA's JJ Malecha and WEM's Colten Henry traded zeroes through the first four innings, before the Cardinals scored four in the top of the fourth and the Buccaneers punched back with five in the bottom of the fourth.
Bethlehem Academy tied the game 5-5 in the top of the sixth, and took a 7-5 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the eighth. WEM was able to score once in the bottom of the eighth, but Lucas Linnemann limited the damage to preserve the victory and earn the save.
"WEM picked up a run in the bottom of the eighth and had a threat going but Hudson Dillon caught the fly ball to the left field for the third out," BA coach Ed Friesen said.
Aiden Tobin fired 2 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win while allowing only one unearned run.
Linnemann also slapped four singles from the leadoff spot, drove in two runs, scored another pair and swiped three stolen bases. Aiden Tobin and Malecha both collected three hits, with Tobin driving in Linnemann in the top of the eighth with a triple and Malecha driving in Tobin two batters later with a double.
Bethlehem Academy outhit WEM 15-4, but the Buccaneers were able to work 10 walks and issued only three free passes.
WEM plays against Friday afternoon at Medford (0-3, 0-2) and hosts NRHEG (2-2, 2-3) on Monday afternoon.
Bethlehem Academy hosts Hayfield (3-0, 1-0) at Bell Field at 6 p.m.