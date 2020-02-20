The National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) has announced the upcoming induction of former Bethlehem Academy coach Franz Boelter into the NHSACA National Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony for the Class of 2020 will take place at the National High School Athletic Association’s national convention at the Lincoln Station Great Hall in Lincoln, NE, on July 22.
Coach Boelter was selected for this national honor by Minnesota’s state high school coaches’ association. The selection was based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, and other specific state criteria.
The NHSACA is the oldest coaches’ association in the nation; it was formed by coaches and for coaches, and the association has honored coaches from across the nation with induction into its Hall of Fame since 1996. In July, Coach Boelter will be added to the illustrious list of NHSACA Hall of Fame coaches in honor of his outstanding career.
“I am certainly humbled and honored to be recognized by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association,” Boelter said.
Boelter began his career in 1977 as the coach of the men’s junior varsity basketball team at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Then, from 1978 to 1984, Boelter taught English and social studies at Medford High School just south of Faribault, where he also the head boys basketball coach for six years, the junior varsity volleyball coach for six years and the junior varsity baseball coach for four years.
However, most folks know Boelter as the longtime teacher and successful coach at Bethlehem Academy. He arrived at Bethlehem Academy in 1984 and taught English for 26 years, followed by an 8-year stint as the school’s Advancement Director. And, of course, Boelter was Bethlehem Academy’s head boys basketball coach for 30 years and the head volleyball coach for 26 years.
As Bethlehem Academy’s basketball coach, Boelter compiled a career record of 613-290. He was named section coach of the year four times and was honored as state coach of the year once. He took four different teams to the state basketball tournament, where the Cardinals’ best finish was second. Additionally, his basketball teams won 16 conference championships, won eight district/sub-section championships, won four section championships and set a Gopher Conference record with 45 consecutive wins.
“Although we were a Class A team, we played a schedule that was heavy with many of the best programs from the biggest class, which helped us a lot,” Boelter said.
While Boelter was certainly successful as a basketball coach, he saw perhaps even more success as the Bethlehem Academy volleyball coach. Over 26 years he compiled a career record of 603-165 and was named section coach of the year six times and state coach of the year five times.
He led the Cardinals to 13 state tournaments in a 16-year span; BA played in the state championship match the first 12 times it was in the tournament, and the first eight of those appearances were consecutive, which set a state record.
Under Boelter, the Cardinals were state champions in volleyball seven times – tied for the state record – and BA finished as the runner-up five times.
Boelter’s volleyball teams set a Gopher Conference record with 137 consecutive wins and 18 consecutive conference championships.
“Our schedule, particularly our non-conference schedule, was as tough as any schedule in the state, regardless of class, as the best of the big schools always wanted to play us,” Boelter explained.
Boelter has been inducted into the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame and the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, as well as the Faribault Sports Hall of Fame.
In a letter addressed to Boelter, the NHSACA’s Executive Director, Dave Dougherty, praised Boelter for his unselfish commitment to young athletes.
“During your career, you have become a part of the lives of your athletes and have been instrumental in shaping their lives,” Dougherty wrote. “You have taught them how to achieve excellence, how to overcome adversity, how to set goals and how to be a part of a team and help others. You were a role model they could look up to and learn from, and we at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association recognize, honor and thank you for this.”