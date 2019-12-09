COACHES
Head coach: Ryan Smith-Hastings, first year
Assistant coach: Kali Bissell, third year
KEY PLAYERS
Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez - junior, forward, one-year letter winner. Hernandez-Gutierrez plays with a lot of hustle and is a leader on and off the court.
Javanna Johnson - eighth grade, guard/forward, one-year letter winner. It's Johnson's second year on varsity. She's got strong fundamental skills and plenty of potential.
Dalina Schwartz - freshman, guard/forward, two-year letter winner. Schwartz, an all-around player and a leader on and off the court, is the Trojans' floor general.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Esther Olakunle - eighth grade, forward, one-year letter winner
Brooklyn Roggow - freshman, guard, two-year letter winner.
Holly Sheets - freshman, forward, one-year letter winner.
MOVED ON
Lariba Aputuligo and Precious Puente have graduated.
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
The team's 2018-19 record was 6-12; they placed fifth in Greater Plains School for the Deaf basketball tournament. The team is not part of a conference.
With a majority of players returning from last year, the Trojans look to improve on their 2018-19 GPSD performance. To do so, coach Smith-Hastings says he'll work on fundamentals with the young players.
COACHSPEAK
"Our team is very young and raw with several players having improved on their skills by attending camps over the summer and staying in shape. We hope to play fast and create pressure on opposing teams consistently throughout the game. We have a good number of players (12) on the team, nice to have bodies to be able to scrimmage/run plays during practices. Players have been very motivated and look forward to the season." — Ryan Smith-Hastings
BY THE NUMBERS
2 — the number of seniors on this year's team
6 — the number of seventh- and eighth-graders on the squad