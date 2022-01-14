Thanks to a handful of pins and some assistance from open weights on the other side of the mat, the Faribault wrestling team added a pair of Big 9 Conference wins Thursday night at Faribault High School.
First, the Falcons breezed past Winona 72-0 in a match that barely stretched past 10 minutes. Faribault won all three contested matches by fall, while the proceedings moved quickly thanks to two double forfeits and nine Winona forfeits.
The wins by fall against Winona came from Isaac Yetzer, Hunter Conrad and Cooper Leichtnam.
Faribault had to work a bit harder in its second match, a 38-36 victory against Mankato East. The Falcons raced out to a 28-6 lead against the Cougars, before Aiden Tobin’s win by decision pushed that advantage to 32-9.
That win more or less sealed the match victory, since Mankato East won every match from that point forward except for a forfeit in the 220-pound weight class. Other wrestlers that won contested matches included Elliot Viland and Yetzer.
Faribault next wrestles Saturday in the Stampede Duals at Stillwater.
Boys basketball: JWP 55, Bethlehem Academy 45
The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball took another step toward its full capabilities Thursday night with the return of Aaron Huerta to the varsity rotation.
The Cardinals (2-8, 0-4 Gopher Conference) were unable to register a win, however, in a 55-45 defeat against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (6-4, 3-2).
Bethlehem Academy started fast and gained a 7-3 lead before a length scoreless stretch allowed JWP to grab a lead it never relinquished. The Cardinals committed 13 of their 19 turnovers in the first half, which allowed the Bulldogs to snag a 30-15 advantage entering the intermission.
The second half was an improved effort, according to Bethlehem Academy coach Ed Friesen. The Cardinals drew within 45-38 and later 49-40 with two minutes remaining, but the Bulldogs converted at the free throw line to secure the win.
Justin Simones continued his torrid offensive stretch with 17 points while draining 8 of 12 attempts from the field. Brad Sartor added 12 points while shooting 50% from the field and Huerta added eight points with the same success rate as Sartor.
Sartor also snatched a team-high nine rebounds and dished out three assists, while Huerta and Charlie King both handed out three assists as well. Hudson Dillon led the team with five assists.
Bethlehem Academy next plays Monday night at home against United Christian Academy.
Boys hockey: Red Wing 6, Faribault 0
Like many teams in southern Minnesota, the Faribault boys hockey team was unable to solve Red Wing senior goaltender Dixon Ehlers during Thursday night’s 6-0 loss at Red Wing.
The Falcons finished with a 38-32 shot advantage, but Ehlers stopped every attempt on net to improve his save percentage to .936 this season. The Wingers led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second frame before piling up four goals in the final 17 minute session.
Faribault finished 0-for-4 on the power play, while Red Wing converted 2 of 4 chances with a man advantage.
Faribault next plays Saturday night at home against Austin.