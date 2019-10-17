Entering Wednesday, there were a plethora of possible outcomes for the Mid Southeast Red district standings. With a win against United South Central, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown would clinch at least a share of the regular season district title. If USC won, they would earn the outright share of the district.
Unfortunately for WEM, the latter came to fruition.
The Class A No. 6 Rebels (8-0 overall, 7-0 district) capped off an undefeated regular season, defeating the Bucs (5-3 overall, 5-2 district) 34-21.
Down 28-6 in the first half, the Bucs showed a resilient attitude coming back from three touchdowns.
“We had an opportunity to give up and we did it. I’m proud of the boys for staying in there and keep fighting,” WEM head coach Mike Richards said. “We hit a big touchdown pass at the end of the first half. Then we started getting stuff going in the third quarter. We had two opportunities we couldn’t capitalize on. We ultimately ran out of time.”
Zachary Sticken returned the opening kickoff for 84 yards.
Given the significant playoff seeding implications in the game, Richards said there was a playoff feel in the air.
“It had a big-game atmosphere to it. USC is a good team and they got us tonight. When we go back to the drawing board, we know we can stay with them. Hopefully we get another opportunity at them.”
Spearheading the Rebels’ offense, Zach Niebuhr ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries.
“He just kept pounding it and never gave up on any plays. That someone can carry the ball that much is crazy,” Richards said. “We’ll make some adjustments to have that not happen again because that’s a lot of time having the ball for the opponent.”
Under center for WEM, Grant McBroom converted 6-of-20 passes for 72 yards and one touchdown. Brant Melchert led the Bucs in carries, finishing with 43 yards on 14 attempts. Jaden Taylor racked up 52 yards and one touchdown on five carries. Nolan Wetzel chipped in with 26 cards on six carries. Nick LeMieux had a nice night receiving, hauling in two passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.