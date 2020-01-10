The WEM Buccaneers girls basketball team picked up its most lopsided win of the season so far after blasting the Cleveland Clippers 74-18 Thursday evening.
The Bucs are now 13-0 on the season thanks to a performance in which they flat-out overwhelmed the Clippers.
Cleveland shot just 17% in the game, making only seven of the 39 baskets it attempted. The Clippers also turned the ball over 27 times, and the Bucs made them pay every time, as WEM finished with 25 points off turnovers.
WEM also got 25 points from its bench and had 14 second chance points, and the Bucs only turned the ball over 10 times. The Bucs impressed with 16 steals and had a whopping 47 rebounds in the game, while making 41% (27 of 65) of their shots.
A total of 11 Buccaneers scored points in the game, led by Brielle Bartelt with 21. Toryn Richards and Kylie Pittmann scored 10 each, while Emma Woratschka, Lindsay Condon and Rylee Pelant finished with five each. Trista Hering, Sadie Oorlog, Ellie Ready and Addie Taylor scored four each.
Bartelt led the Bucs with five steals and four assists. Allison Reints had four steals and Hering contributed five blocks.