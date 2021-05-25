Gloria Cortez allowed only two baserunners via a single and a walk to shut down the Rebels (2-14, 1-12 Gopher Conference) on Monday afternoon in Waterville.
The Buccaneers (15-3, 11-1) scored four times in the bottom of the first, twice in the third and four more times in the sixth to end the game one inning early.
Autumn Taylor, Brielle Bartelt and Lindsay Condon each notched a pair of hits for WEM, while Bartelt and Condon both doubled, and Jordan Green launched a home run. The Buccaneers also stole a total of nine bases, with Taylor swiping four of those.
WEM moves on to its final two games of the regular season with a doubleheader Thursday at home against Hayfield (8-7, 6-5) with a chance to win a Gopher Conference title.