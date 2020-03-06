Faribault High School wrestling coach Jesse Armbruster’s list of awards and honors is lengthy and now he can add another one to it.
Armbruster will be inducted into the Mayo Civic Center Region I Wrestling Hall of Fame Saturday in Rochester along with eight others. He’ll be inducted as an athlete though his coaching accomplishments have started to rival his personal accomplishments.
He is nearing 300 career victories as head coach at Faribault and received Section 1AAA Coach of the Year honors in 2016 when he guided the Falcons to the section championship dual and an upset victory over Owatonna in the semifinals. Armbruster was also named Region 1AAA Assistant Coach of the Year in 1998.
Armbruster owns 69 careers as a wrestler for the Falcons. He reached the state tournament just once at Faribault in his senior year and fell to Willmar’s Andy Reigstad 5-1 in the championship match at 125 pounds. He went on to wrestle at Augsburg College where he captured a national championship in 1995 as well as two team championships. He finished with 134 career victories with the Auggies and earned All-American honors three times.
Armbruster already belongs to the Augsburg Hall of Fame, Faribault Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Wrestling Association Division III Hall of Fame. But it all started in Region I and it’s remained a thread throughout his career.
Region I helped toughen him his sophomore and junior years in high school where he lost true second matches both years. Region I also served as a fraternity of sorts at Augsburg College when he arrived.
“Augsburg had this Region I connection,” Armbruster said. “The lineup that won the national championship in ‘91, which was their first national title, of the 10 weight classes six of the 10 were Section 1 guys. You saw those guys at our tournaments all the time because that was home. It was just a great fit. I was just really happy to be a part of it.”
Former coach Tim Tousignant steered Armbruster toward Augsburg following high school. Armbruster was prepared to join the Marines but decided, in part, to attend Augsburg because of his loss in the state championship.
A loss in the 1996 NCAA Division III national championship match helped pave the way into coaching.
“There’s a part of me that thinks, had I repeated as a champion, I might have stayed at Augsburg,” Armbruster said. “But I can also tell you I wasn’t much of a city guy.”
Armbruster did serve one year as an assistant coach at Augsburg before returning home to Faribault with his wife, Amanda, to begin a teaching and coaching career. He coached with Tousignant before taking over the program in 2001.
Armbruster will be inducted into the MCC Region I Wrestling Hall of Fame by his former teammate John Ryan.
“For me it’s about people, an opportunity to thank people who were there for you and supported you, believed in you,” Armbruster said. “I’m going to talk about my coaches and teammates.”
He’s also going to talk about his wife and the support she’s given him through the years by telling his “Believing in Your Champion” story.
As a sophomore at Augsburg, Armbruster led his national championship semifinal match 8-0 in the second period but eventually lost 10-8 as he started thinking about reaching the championship match during his semifinal match.
“I remember storming out of that arena and I grabbed all my stuff and I ran down this back corridor and I’m bawling,” Armbruster said. “Somehow, someway my wife, she’s my fiance at this time, she finds me and she’s trying to console me and I’m not having any of it.”
Armbruster was wearing an Augsburg College T-shirt at the time that had a Champion logo on the arm that fell off while Amanda tried to console him.
“I get up and toss that thing to my wife, and I said give this to me when I deserve to wear it,” he said.
A year later Armbruster won the national championship and his win helped propel Augsburg to the team title. He trailed 4-0 early in the match against Wartburg’s Tom Smith but rallied back for a 16-6 win.
“I’m celebrating with my team, my coaches and I climb my way into the stands and my wife is there,” Armbruster said. “We embrace and she pushes me back and opens up her hand. She’s been carrying that logo around for a whole year. She’s like, ‘I think you can wear this now.’ Every single award I own is boxed up somewhere but I have that logo that sits front and center in my house. When I have kids that win championships, I give them that logo and I tell them that story.”
The story for Armbruster symbolizes that you don’t achieve things on your own, you’re aided by the people around you.
Dover-Eyota coach and former wrestler Don Dahl, former Owatonna wrestler Derek Johnson, former Wabasha-Kellogg wrestler Eric Sanders, former Winona wrestler and now Woodbury head coach Justin Smith, Wabasha-Kellogg coach Ron Sanders, Stewartville assistant coach Dave Erickson, Ed Hruska and Heidi Schmitz will also be inducted into the hall of fame Saturday in Rochester.