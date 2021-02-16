Whatever the obstacle, it's become pretty clear that Tanner Longshore is a quick learner.
When the senior first joined the Faribault boys swimming and diving program, he had his eyes set on the diving board before coach Charlie Fuller transitioned him into the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 individual medley.
After watching his freestyle splits in the IM, and his leg on last year's state-qualifying 200 freestyle relay, Fuller presented Longshore with another curveball to start his senior season: he was now going to be the team's freestyle sprinter.
"We believe he has a good shot at qualifying for state and we're going to give him every chance he has to do it," Fuller said. "We think he can make it to state in both the 50 and the 100 and I told him that's our goal. If we make it, that's fantastic, but if we don't make it then we tried. He's very dedicated to what I'm trying to do as far as trying to get him as fast as we can get him."
On the surface, transitioning from breaststroke to freestyle sprints appears as foreign as moving back and forth between speaking Spanish and German.
The breaststroke is a mechanical event dependent on precise timing when executing the different aspects of the stroke and the underwater pull downs after starts and turns. The 50 freestyle, meanwhile, is an adrenaline-packed race in which some of the fastest swimmers never lift their head out of the water to breathe.
"They're also polar opposites because the movements are so different," Longshore said. "They work different types of your body."
So far, however, Longshore has had little trouble adapting to the new events.
The time Longshore has to beat to automatically qualify for the Class A state meet is 22.51 seconds in the 50 and 49.66 seconds in the 100. He can rattle off both standards without missing a breath, but his individual goals extend past those times.
Ideally, he'll dip his time in the 50 below 22 seconds, and he hopes to swim the 100 in less than 49 seconds by the time the season is over. At Faribault's last meet Feb. 11, Longshore posted a 24.62 in the 50 and a 54.52 in the 100.
In Faribault's next meet Thursday against Mankato East, Longshore said he's aiming to finish the 50 in less than 24 seconds and the 100 in less than 53 seconds, which will put him on pace to beat the state standard in both once the Falcons start tapering.
'A role model'
Not only is Longshore now Faribault's fastest sprinter this season, he's also one of only two seniors on a roster packed with freshmen and middle schoolers.
"He's a role model for these kids," Fuller said. "We've got him over in a lane with (sophomore) Caleb Sadergaski and everyone feeds off of them...They see how hard he works and what he does and he feeds it to the rest of the team, which is pretty cool."
This winter is Longshore's second foray into captaining a young team during a pandemic. In the fall, he was dealt a similar situation as a senior captain for the boys cross country team and has carried lessons over from that season about how to best connect with what feels like an entirely different generation at times, and do so while still adhering to safety protocols.
So far this season, that leadership has resulted in a focused and steadily-improving Faribault team.
"The biggest class is ninth graders and they're a goofy bunch of guys, but when it's time to swim they swim," Fuller said. "I think Tanner has a lot to do with that. At the end of a meet I'll say, 'Hey Tanner, get the guys organized I want to talk to them,' and he'll take care of it for me."
Longshore also credits those younger teammates with helping to break up the monotony of practice with those goofier moments and reminders that he can be driven to achieve those goals he set at the start of the season, while also enjoying himself along the way.
"As you get older and as you get more competitive, you start to (stop) having fun in practice," Longshore said. "The team definitely reminds me that you can still have a little fun in practice, even if you're trying to go as fast as you can."
That co-beneficial has helped Longshore motor through practices — and the extra sprint training Fuller puts him through individually afterwards — while also aiding the younger Falcons to continuously drop time throughout the season.
While Longshore's individual goal is still to qualify for state in both the 50 and 100 freestyle, watching the rest of his team improve so far this year has already checked off one benchmark for this season.
"There's almost a sense of fatherhood with the team, just since I'm older than them and I've been watching them grow," Longshore said. "They've made a lot of improvements this year, and that just makes my heart full that the team I've partially raised is stronger than they were before."