The Faribault boys tennis team is being thrown into the fire to start the 2021 season.
With six of 10 players not having played a high school tennis match, Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said the early part of the season is focused on individual improvement rather than the team results in that first week, during which three of the four matches are against Class AA programs.
Those returners leading the charge are senior Andrew Chou, junior George Caron, junior Carson Reuvers and freshman Harrison Gibbs. Junior Carter Siestema joined the high school team last season, but enjoyed only a handful of practices before the 2020 season was cancelled.
"It is too early to know our lineup, but we are looking for our captains and returning players Andrew Chou, Carson Reuvers, and Harrrison Gibbs to anchor our team," Anderson said. "The entire team has had a great start in the first few days of practice and look to have some strong potential for the season."
With only 10 players on the roster this season, the Falcons are relying on every one of them to fill out a 10-player lineup card, with four occupying the singles positions and the other six combining to fill the three doubles courts.
In 2018, Chou won a consolation bracket championship at No. 2 singles at the Big 9 Conference tournament, but did not play for the high school team in 2019. Reuvers, Gibbs and Caron all gained the majority of their 2019 experience on the doubles courts.
After a lost season in 2020, there are plenty of opportunities to attain tons of experience this season.
"While we still have adjustments due to COVID, it is great to get the boys back on the court this season with a full schedule including the Big 9 Conference Tournament along with section and state play," Anderson said.
VARSITY ROSTER
Andrew Chou, senior
George Caron, junior
Carson Reuvers, junior
Carter Sietsema, junior
Thomas Drenth, sophomore
Long Duong, freshman
Harrison Gibbs, freshman
Buay Lual, freshman
Carsen Kramer, 8th grader
Brandon Petricka, 7th grader
2021 SCHEDULE
April 12 — at Farmington, 4 p.m.
April 15 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.
April 17 — vs. Austin, Owatonna, 9 a.m.
April 19 — at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
April 22 — at Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.
April 27 — at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
April 29 — at Mankato West, 4:30 p.m.
May 1 — vs. Waseca, 10 a.m.
May 4 — vs. Winona, 4:30 p.m.
May 6 — vs. New Prague, 4:30 p.m.
May 7 — vs. Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
May 8 — at Northfield, Rochester Century, 9 a.m.
May 10 — at St. James Area, 4:15 p.m.
May 11 — at Mankato East, 4:30 p.m.
May 18 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
May 22 — at Big 9 Conference tournament, 9 a.m., Rochester