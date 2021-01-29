Tanner Longshore sped to a pair of individual second-place finishes during a virtual dual meet Thursday for the Faribault boys swimming and diving team against Mankato West, which won 87-49.
Longshore motored to second place in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.70 seconds — less than a second behind first-place Charlie Simpson for the Scarlets.
The senior was again the second-place finisher in the 100 freestyle, and this time by even a smaller margin as his time of 55.45 seconds was less than three-tenths of a second behind Mankato West's Carson Deichman in first place.
Other top finishers for the Falcons included sophomore Caleb Sadergaski, who snagged second in the 100 butterfly, and freshman Viggo Baum and junior Carter Sistema, who both finished fourth in the 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley, respectively.
Sistema also added a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke.
"We continue to swim well even though we're tired," Faribault boys swimming and diving coach Charlie Fuller said. "The guys are doing a good job of dropping times. We just want to keep it going."
Faribault will be back in the pool Tuesday for a virtual meet against Owatonna.