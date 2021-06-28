It hit Bob Fielitz all at once.
The longtime coach for the Faribault Lakers was busy preparing for Sunday’s game against the Shakopee Indians at Bell Field in Faribault, when Faribault manager Charlie Lechtenberg said his presence was requested at home plate.
That’s when Fielitz first started to suspect something was amiss, because he typically doesn’t take part in pregame meetings at home plate. Then, the fans in the stands rose to their feet at the instruction of Charlie Reuvers, who had dashed up to the press box to grab hold of the microphone.
The largest wave of realization came when he turned toward the third-base dugout to discover a steady stream of family and friends had made the trip to Faribault to celebrate Fielitz and his surprise induction into the Faribault Baseball Hall of Fame.
“It was awesome,” Lechtenberg said. “When I talking out there he was like, ‘What, what is this? What’s going on? Did you do something? This is stupid.’ Then he was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It was awesome to see that and to see his reaction.”
Fielitz: “It was so surprising. I had absolutely no idea. I’ve never been surprised like this in my entire life. It was very emotional.”
Two of Fielitz’ high school friends made the trip from Chicago, and another from Dublin, Ohio. An old Marine buddy from Topeka, Kansas, traveled for the festivities, as did family members from as far away as Seattle.
“It just doesn’t get any better,” said Fielitz, whose spent the last handful of decades involved with the Lakers and the Faribault High School baseball team.
Fielitz becomes the sixth member of the Faribault Baseball Hall of Fame, which includes Leo Brand, Charlie Madson, Lowell Nomeland, Mike Morrissey and Rick Rost, another longtime manger of the Lakers and Falcons that shared a dugout with Fielitz for many years and was inducted in 2019.
“I don’t deserve it,” Fielitz said. “I consider it an honor. The trophy I get is when I get to shake their hand or give them a hug or get a picture. That’s my trophy.”
Lechtenberg steadfastly disagrees with Fielitz’s assessment, saying he more than deserves to have his name and number alongside other Hall of Fame members on the left field wall.
“He’s the face of Faribault baseball,” Lechtenberg said. “These guys have played for him and he’s like another dad to all of us and he’s been here forever. He’s been a very important guy to everybody.”
When Lechtenberg started managing the Lakers in 2009, and when he took over the Faribault High School baseball program in 2015, Fielitz was a huge resource. The pair had an unofficial agreement that if Lechtenberg ever snagged the high school coaching job, Fielitz would emerge from his semi-retirement to help out in those early years.
When that conjecture turned into reality, there was never any hesitation for Fielitz in fulfilling his end of the deal. That’s just what Faribault baseball is all about.
“He’s like a son to me,” Fielitz said. “Think about it, he was like 32 years old and he asked me to stand up at his wedding. I’m 75. That’s pretty special. These guys — I love baseball, but it’s the relationships that I have with these guys. You can’t beat it. You just can’t beat it.”