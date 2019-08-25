MAPLE LAKE — In the opening round of the Class C state amateur baseball tournament, the Waterville Indians won on the final pitch of the game.
On Saturday in round two, the winning hit came much earlier.
A Shane Sellner RBI single in the top of the first inning proved to be the game-winner as starting pitcher Luke Sellner and closer Bladyn Bartelt combined for a four-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over the Bluffton Braves (18-4).
The Indians (32-2) are beating teams by over 6.5 runs per game on the season, but each of their last three going back to the Region 6 tournament have been one-run games.
"It’s fun, it keeps us on the edge of our toes, for sure," Luke Sellner said of the close games. "Just got to keep getting after it and hopefully we can put up some more runs."
Waterville is averaging 8.3 runs per game. Hitting well in the state tournament is another challenge, particularly when facing an opposing team's ace.
That's what the Indians were up against with Bluffton's Jake Dykhoff.
The Minnesota State Community College is product is bound for North Dakota State University this fall. He limited Waterville to six hits (all singles) in a complete game with just two walks and eight strikeouts.
Sellner and Bartelt were just a little bit better.
Sellner went seven innings with five strikeouts and one walk. At state, he's up to 13 innings with six hits allowed and one earned run.
"I do throw a lot of off speed and it seems to be keeping hitters off balance," Sellner said. "So we kept going with that throughout the game, especially getting ahead in the count. That’s always big. Just limiting the damage on the basepaths, like with walks and stuff like that, making them earn it."
Bartelt matched Sellner's strikeout total in two innings. He struck out the side in a 1-2-3 eighth and stranded a leadoff walk in the ninth.
In the first, Sam Stier hit a one-out single and stole second base. Sellner hit a line drive to left to bring Stier in.
Both teams tried their hand at small ball as Bluffton singled and bunted a runner over in the first to no avail.
In the top of the second, Nolan Grose ledd off with a single. Dykhoff balked to move him up to second, but the Indians couldn't cash in.
Sellner worked out of runners on first and second base in the third.
Each side went down quickly in the middle innings.
Waterville's Ty Kaus hustled out an infield single and Stier walked to put runners on with out. A wild pitch moved them up to second and third. A pop out and ground out ended the threat.
Bluffton's Kyle Dykhoff began the bottom of the seventh with a single. With two outs, Skylar Mursu reached on an error to third base that got to the outfield.
Sellner worked out of the jam with a strikeout followed by a joyous fist pump on the way to the dugout.
In the ninth, Ben Boran singled with one out and later moved to second on a failed pick off attempt.
With two outs, Luke Sellner appeared to have an RBI single only for Bluffton to make a diving catch in center field.
Waterville advances to play the Fairmont Martins in the round of 16 7:30 p.m. Friday at Delano Municipal Baseball Park in Delano. The Martins beat Lake City 2-1 on Saturday to advance.
Waterville Indians 1, Bluffton Braves 0
W — 100 000 000
B — 000 000 000
Waterville batting — Ty Kaus 2-4; Sam Stier 1-3, R, SB, BB; Nolan Grose 1-3, BB; Shane Sellner 1-4, RBI; Ben Boran 1-4
Waterville pitching — Luke Sellner (W) 7IP-4H-0ER-0R-1BB-5K, Bladyn Bartelt (S) 2IP-0H-0ER-0R-1BB-5K
Bluffton batting — Kyle Dykhoff 2-4; Kevin Tumberg 1-3; Tom Tellers 1-4; Skylar Mursu 0-2, BB; Justin Dykhoff 0-3, BB
Bluffton pitching — Jake Dykhoff (L) 9IP-6H-1ER-1R-2BB-8K