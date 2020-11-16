For 48 minutes a week, Alex Gardner puts off all of life’s stresses.
He sets aside whatever worries him and his only concern is hitting the hole his offensive line has built so he can barrel forward for first downs.
“The love I have for the sport is unconditional,” said Gardner, a senior for the Faribault football team. “It's somewhat like therapy for me.”
That unconditional love has fueled Gardner and the Falcons to the program's most successful season since 2014, when Faribault won the Section 1-5A title and advanced to the state tournament. Even while playing two fewer games, Faribault's four regular-season wins this year are the most since that 2014 campaign, when it finished 6-2.
In the last three games — all victories — Gardner has racked up 478 rushing yards, including a four-touchdown outburst last week against Albert Lea.
Gardner's unconditional love for football isn't newfound, either, as he used the sport as an escape throughout an upbringing that wasn't always easy.
He said he never experienced much of a connection with either of biological parents after his father died in 2008 and his mother was not around. Still a young child when this happened, Gardner moved from foster home to foster home several times before finding his permanent adoption family.
Gardner acknowledged it was tough not knowing his biological parents.
“I wouldn't wish it upon my worst enemy,” he said.
He treats his adopted family as his own, and said anyone can get through a tough time like his with the support he received.
“I got through it. I think anybody else can get through and find the right parents,” Gardner said. “I know some people don't have options like that. But you can always go to someone to talk about it.”
After needing those types of outlets to talk to growing up, Gardner has evolved into a person others feel comfortable opening up to and modeling themselves after. Running back coach Keith Badger said he’s witnessed others take notice of Gardner’s passion. His “magnetic” attitude and involvement in many off-field activities draws in his teammates.
It’s not just the running backs that are close, however, it’s the whole team. Gardner said the team frequently goes out to eat at a handful of local sit-down restaurants, where the conversation can oscillate between football, life and what the future might look like.
All that bonding compounds with and multiplies Gardner's passion for football.
“Just playing football by itself is a whole different feeling,” Gardner said. “On the field, the day before a game is a feeling you won't get from anything else. I love it.”
Breaking out as a senior
In his senior season, Gardner has broken out even after missing the start to the season.
When the Minnesota State High School League rescheduled the football season to October and November instead of the spring, Gardner was upset. Yes, his favorite sport was returning sooner than he thought, but he wasn’t ready to play and still was recovering from a broken right hand.
The season began, but doctors had not yet cleared him to play. He still needed to a few weeks to heal. Gardner was doing everything he could to get back on the field, including seeing three different doctors in search of a path to return to the field sooner.
“When I broke my hand I got frustrated about a lot of things,” Gardner said. “Not being able to play football made me the maddest...I wanted to be out there with my brothers and give it everything I have.”
He went to the weight room to prepare and was able to practice for the first time leading up to the game against Mankato East.
He admitted he had the “jitters” in first game back against Mankato East, when Gardner carried the ball 12 times for 26 yards.
Since then, he’s settled in and established himself in the starting role. Against Austin, Gardner ran for 109 yards on 16 carries. He followed that performance up with more of the same with 121 yards on 22 attempts to help Faribault top Winona 38-6 — the program's first win against the Winhawks since 2014.
Finishing out the regular season last week against Albert Lea, Gardner notched a performance that topped all others. He rushed for 248 yards and scored four times.
This season has brought career-best performances defensively, as well, and Gardner picked up his first career sack against Winona.
“It's fun playing football in general. I love defense too, there's nothing wrong with it,” Gardner said when asked if he preferred offense or defense. “I love making tackles or getting sacks.”
He added he gets the most enjoyment out of being a playmaker that helps the Falcons win.
While Gardner was recovering from his broken hand, junior running backs Matthias Lenway and Elijah Hammonds each capably stepped into the starting role in the offensive backfield. Hammonds ran for 88 yards in a Week 1 win against Northfield, and then Lenway tallied 87 yards the following week in a loss against Kasson-Mantorville.
Gardner said there’s friendly competition between the running backs. All three have their own style of the running the ball, and Gardner said the relationship and competition between the three has been beneficial to all involved.
“In practice I help them. In games I help them,” Gardner said. “Sometimes they help me. If I'm going to help them and they can help me, we're not selfish. We're very competitive for that spot.”
Throughout this season, Gardner has said the goal is to prove himself and show Faribault is better than the past two years, when the Falcons totaled three regular-season wins. If the Section 1-4A tournament happened as usual, Gardner said the team talked about a possible rematch with Kasson-Mantorville. Everyone was looking forward to it.
The Falcons won’t get that chance, instead playing Tuesday night against Red Wing at Bruce Smith Field for third place in Section 1-4A. Despite that, simply playing is all that Gardner really wants.
“In the end, I'm thankful that I'm able to play,” Gardner said. “I'm getting out there and working my hardest. Doing what I can do for the team.”