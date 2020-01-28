Match: Class AAA No. 5 Northfield (18-4) at Faribault (18-2, 8-0), 7 p.m., Thursday, Faribault High School.
Recent results: Northfield finished first at the Lake City Invite on Saturday, while Faribault most recently fell 50-15 in a dual meet against Class AAA No. 9 Farmington.
Last year: Northfield won 50-10, the first win for the Raiders in the series since Geoff Staab became the head coach prior to the 2016-17 season.
What’s at stake: Conference title aspirations. With Northfield and Faribault tied for first in the Big 9 Conference at 8-0, Thursday’s result may be the deciding factor in which team claims the conference crown. For the Raiders, it would be their first Big 9 title in program history. For the Falcons, it would be their 13th, but first since 1995.
Three matchups to watch
126-pound weight class
For Faribault’s Gael Ramirez, the difference this season can be boiled down to a matter of a few pounds. Starting the year wrestling in the 132-pound weight class for Faribault, Ramirez experienced choppy waters en route to a sixth-place finish at the season-opening Dick Shiels Faribault Invite and a second-place finish at the Larry Severson Northfield Invite. In both tournaments, he lost to Northfield’s Sam Holman in his final match. In those first 12 matches of the season, Ramirez finished 7-5.
Since then, Ramirez has dropped down to the 126-pound weight class and caught fire. In the 16 matches in his new weight class, Ramirez is 15-1 with the one loss a 9-3 decision against Zimmerman’s Joe Montplaisir, ranked No. 10 in Class AA at 120.
Ramirez should have another opportunity to notch a win against a ranked opponent Thursday, where if he sticks at 126 he’ll meet Northfield sophomore Jake Messner. Messner, a two-time state qualifier, is ranked No. 8 in Class AAA at 126. In 36 matches this year, all at 126, Messner has lost only six times and has picked up bonus points in 25 of his victories this year, including in each of his last 11 matches.
132-pound weight class
In the very next weight class, the aforementioned Holman will look to build off what might have been his best weekend of the season. At the Lake City Invite, Holman was named the most outstanding wrestler after upsetting Rochester Mayo’s Marshall Peters (No. 4 in Class AAA) in the semifinals and Medford’s Charley Elwood (No. 2 in Class A) in the finals.
Holman, who’s unranked, now sports a 29-8 record and has won eight matches in a row. Prior to Saturday, the junior was searching for signature wins to add to his resume, since four of his losses came at The Clash National Duals at the start of January and another two occurred at the Rumble on the Red in late December against some of the best competition he’ll face all year.
He’ll look to continue that recent forward trajectory Thursday against Faribault’s DJ Saunders, who’s 25-6 this year. Like Ramirez, Saunders has been enjoying greater success at a lower weight class after starting the year at 138, but since bumping down to 132, where he’s 10-3. The three losses have come via a fall against Mankato West’s Charlie Pickell (No. 1 in Class AA), a fall against Coon Rapids’ Nick Lattery and a 13-11 decision against Peters, the Rochester Mayo wrestler Holman upset 3-2 on Saturday.
170-pound weight class
A blueprint for a Falcons win Thursday almost certainly includes a win from senior Josh Oathoudt, who will also likely need to take some bonus points with him.
Oathoudt, ranked No. 6 in Class AAA at 152, has lost only three times while wrestling all but one in the 170-pound weight class. The one exception was against Albert Lea, when he bumped up to 182 and pinned Tyler Barney. The only losses have been a 4-3 decision against Mankato West’s Wyatt Block (No. 3 in Class AA), a 6-5 decision against Staples-Motley’s Owen Bjerga (No. 1 in Class A) and a 7-3 decision against Mahtomedi’s Bryce Fitzpatrick (No. 5 in Class AAA). Oathoudt has won 11 of his last 12 matches, and earned bonus points in nine of those victories.
He’ll likely face Northfield sophomore Nick Mikula, who’s been relatively boom or bust lately. In his last eight matches, Mikula is 4-4 with all four of the victories by fall, while two of the losses are by fall, one by technical fall and one by decision.
For the season, Mikula is 18-15.