MEDFORD -- Propelled by a strong second half, the second-seeded Medford girls basketball team opened the Section 2-AA tournament with a 71-51 victory over No. 7 Blue Earth Area.
"We ran into a team that played like they had nothing to lose," Medford coach Mark Kubat said of his team that led by just three points at halftime. "The girls made a few defensive adjustments in the second half and slowed their offense down."
The Tigers, who trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, made a late run and slipped ahead 32-29 at halftime and picked up the pace in the second. For the game, they shot 50% from the floor and a super-efficient 18-for-21 (85.7%).
Emma Kniefel led all scorers with 24 points and now has exactly 2,001 for her career. The senior finished a perfect 10 of 10 from the stripe. Katie Dylla registered a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Kiley Nihart also scored 11 points.
Medford (22-4) plays Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial on Friday at Mankato East High School. The Tigers defeated the Knights (21-5) 64-55 in their season-opener on Dec. 2.
Medford 71, Blue Earth 51
Medford scoring: Brooke Purrier 2, Kiley Nihart 11, Isabella Steffen 3, Emma Kniefel 24, Izzy Reuvers 8, Alorah Wiese 6, Jenna Berg 6, Katie Dylla 11. Halftime: Medford 32, Blue Earth 29.