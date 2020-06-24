Union Hill topped Faribault 3-1 Monday in an exhibition game in Le Center.
The Lakers trotted out four different pitchers and the Bulldogs used five different pitchers to get some work in before the Dakota-Rice-Scott League begins play Sunday. Egan Bonde, Jimmy Roberts, Porter Sartor and Joe Grote threw for Faribault. Bonde tossed the first two innings while Roberts went two innings, Sartor three innings and Grote closed the game.
“We had bases loaded once or twice,” Lakers manager Charlie Lechtenberg said. “Guys were getting on base.”
Derek Masberg started for Union Hill.
Faribault will open DRS play Sunday against St. Benedict at 2 p.m. in St. Benedict.
The Lakers did get some good news Tuesday when the Faribault city council voted to open Bell Field for play. Faribault will host its first home game July 5 against New Prague at 2 p.m.
The Lakers played Cannon Falls Wednesday night in Cannon Falls.