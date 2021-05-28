Ruby Gernandt covered a lot of ground Wednesday and did so in a short amount of time at Wednesday's Big 9 Conference championships at Rochester John Marshall.
Gernandt sped to second place in the mile run and fifth place in the two mile run to collect a pair of all-conference finishes and help Faribault score 41 points to finish 11th in the 12-team meet.
In the mile, Gernandt's time of 5 minutes, 16.09 seconds was less than two seconds behind first-place Nicole Theberath of Northfield.
In the two mile, Mankato East's Eve Anderson separated herself from the rest of the field to win in 11:43.72, but Gernandt's time of 12:02.88 was a little less than eight seconds off the pace of Rochester Century's Jazzlyn Hanenberger in second place.
Also in the two mile, Gabrielle Yetzer (12:33.17) finished 13th and Brynn Beardsley (12:38.17) notched 15th.
Faribault's other top-eight individual finish came courtesy of freshman Miller Munoz in the 300-meter hurdles. Munoz ran a time of 51.26 — a personal best — to earn all-conference honors as the youngest runner in the top 10.
The 400 relay of Munoz, Whitton Wolff, Lauren Strop and Isabelle Herda notched a ninth-place finish, as did the 3,200 relay of Yetzer, Beardsley, Aubrie Newport and Cecelia Hoisington.
Other top-20 individual finishes for the Falcons included Maryn Hart notching 12th in the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 11 inches and 16th in the discus with a heave of 83 feet, 3 inches. Both distances were marked as personal bests.
Isabelle Herda also finished 13th in the high jump with a personal best jump of 4 feet, 8 inches, McKenzie Gehrke cleared a height of 7 feet, 6 inches to finish 12th in the pole vault, where Ashley Underdahl and Maiya Kolterman both tied for 19th with clearances of 6 feet.
In the triple jump, Jacee Frank's leap of 29 feet, 2.5 inches was 17th best in the field and a personal best.
Faribault next competes at the Section 1AA meet, which is scheduled for June 10 and June 12 at Lakeville South High School.