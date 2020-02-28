A scratch and claw game for 26 minutes turned lopsided in the final 10.
The No. 1 seed Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers (24-4) pulled away to beat the No. 4 Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey Wolverines (17-9) 72-55 in Friday night's Subsection 2A South semifinals at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial High School.
Brielle Bartelt hit a 3-pointer to open the game's scoring for the Bucs. It was a sign of things to come, as her 27 points on three triples led all scorers.
WEM went the next 10 minutes without a three, however, as MLA/C was able to keep within a possession or two.
The Wolverines, who had no mutual opponents with the Bucs this season, took their first lead at 16-15 just shy of the midway point of the first half.
They leaned on their post play. Senior 5-foot-10 post Margo Stoesz led MLA/C with 25 points. She was effective in the paint while sinking four threes. Freshman 5-foot-10 post Brooke Naas added 14.
"It’s something that’s becoming a dying breed in basketball, generally," said WEM coach Ty Kaus. "We haven’t seen a lot of really good posts. Teams are kind of doing away with it. We’ve got to get that fixed quickly and get better. We let them get too easy of position inside."
The game remained nip and tuck as WEM took a 30-27 lead into the break. Bartelt had 16 points in the first 18 minutes. She helped carry the load as second leading scorer, Toryn Richards, was held scoreless.
Another top scorer, Ellie Ready, had 1 point.
The Bucs quickly swelled the lead to six after the break, only for the Wolverines to fight back.
MLA/C tied it at 46-46 with under 10 minutes to go.
Richards' first points of the night were some of the biggest. A 3-pointer ignited a 10-0 run that allowed WEM to take control.
Kylie Pittmann had 13 points for the Bucs. Ready finished with 15.
Trista Hering gave WEM a presence inside and had 12 points.
"In the second half, Ellie really got going. She hit some big shots," Kaus said. "Kylie was big all night, too. She had three threes on the night and hit some big ones."
WEM is now on a six-game win streak an advances to play No. 2 Springfield (22-5) 7:45 p.m. Monday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Sprinfield beat No. 6 Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther 62-49 in the second game of Friday's doubleheader in Lake Crystal.
Springfield is ranked No. 16 by Minnesota Basketball News and No. 15 by the QRF. Its only mutual opponents with QRF No. 7 WEM are Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop and St. Clair.
Both beat G-F-W by by double digits. WEM beat St. Clair 58-40 Jan. 7 in Waterville, while Springfield lost 49-46 Feb. 14 in St. Clair.
Springfield beat Nicollet/Loyola 82-62 in the subsection playoff opener.
The Tigers are led by Sydney Hauger, who is the school's all-time scoring leader with more than 2,000 career points.
"They’re a little bit different team from Mountain Lake. They’re quick, a lot of guard play, they don’t have a lot of size," Kaus said. "They have one girl, Sydney Hauger, who can really score. I think she averages like 24 a game. She can fill it up quickly. She attacks the basket very, very hard and can step out and shoot. She’s someone we definitely want to try to contain."
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 72, Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 55
M — 27 28
W — 30 42
WEM statistics — Points: Brielle Bartelt 27, Ellie Ready 15, Kylie Pittmann 13, Trista Hering 12, Toryn Richards 5 … 3-pointers: Pittmann 3, Bartelt 3, Ready 2, Richards 1 … Team free throws: 13-for-18
MLA/C statistics — Points: Margo Stoesz 25, Brooke Naas 14, Kirsten Myers 6, Anika Fast 6, Destiny Sybounheuan 2, Sophie Carrison 2 … 3-pointers: Stoesz 4, Myers 2 … Team free throws: 5-for-8