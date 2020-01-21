The Section 1A True Team swimming and diving meet was held Monday afternoon in Austin, a few days later than originally planned due to weather.
The Falcons swam against six other teams and placed 6th out of seven overall. Faribault finished with a team score of 472, well ahead of Albert Lea (192 points) but far behind fifth-place Mankato East/Loyola (891 points).
“We had a solid performance at the True Team meet on Monday,” Faribault swimming and diving coach Charlie Fuller said. “Due to weather problems we hadn't had a practice since last Wednesday, so we were a little rusty, but I thought we swam pretty well.”
With the meet being a True Team meet, Fuller was able to enter almost all of his athletes, which gave them a chance to swim in multiple events.
Diver James Ohlemann had Faribault’s best individual finish, as he placed a strong third in the 1-meter diving event. Ohlemann secured 26 team points for the Falcons after receiving a score of 282.95.
Simley’s Garrett Kaiser and Austin’s Riley Norton finished first and second in the 1-meter competition with scores of 437.50 and 363.80, respectively. Austin’s Riley Ferguson was fourth with a score of 245.15, while Faribault’s Chriztopher Ferris placed eight with a score of 204.25.
Reilly Akemann also had a strong day for the Falcons after finishing fourth in the 50-yard freestyle event. Akemann’s time was 23.65 seconds, which was less than a second behind the first-place finisher, Winona’s Alex Jorgensen.
Akemann was also strong in the 100 freestyle, where he placed eighth with a time of 53.21. Will Tuma was right behind him in ninth with a time of 54.02, while Mitchell Hanson finished in 14th with a time of 58.14.
The Falcons had a third-place finishing team in the 200 freestyle relay, with the team consisting of Tanner Longshore, Akemann, Hanson and Tuma. Their time of 1:37.75 was only a half-second off the pace of a team from second-place Simley.
The same team — Akemann, Hanson, Longshore and Tuma — also swam its way to a sixth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:40.25.
Faribault’s next swimming and diving meet is a 6 p.m. dual Friday at Northfield.