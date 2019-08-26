Saturday's Sideout Classic in Edina was chock full of big-time Minnesota prep volleyball matches on Saturday.
One of the premiere matches at the exhibition held across multiple courts was saved for last with Class A No. 1 Kenyon-Wanamingo locking horns with Class A No. 8 Caledonia.
The K-W Knights (1-0) passed their first test of the season by sweeping the Warriors (0-1) by scores of 25-22, 25-12, 25-21.
"It was a typical first match. We definitely had our nerves at times but I told the girls after the match and maybe during one of our timeouts that we started the first set pretty strong then it kind of felt like we got soft," said K-W coach Jen Nerison. "We started not playing quite as aggressive. We made that first set maybe a little closer than at the beginning. We did a lot of great things. The girls looked like they had a lot of fun. It was fun."
The first set was a wake up call that pushed K-W closer to its potential in their next 25 points.
"I thought our blocking was pretty solid," Nerison said. "We were playing tough defense and just weren’t letting things drop. When we put the ball back over on the other side we made them scramble for it. I don’t feel like they were set up in their offense as often in that second set."
The service line is an area the Knights would like to clean up.
At one point, K-W made four errors of their own and struggled at times against Cal's attack.
"They had a couple servers that were kind of getting us out of system right away. The times that we were struggling, we were just being too soft putting the ball back over," Nerison said. "I thought they did a nice job serving at us and we struggled a little bit. They had a couple nice serving runs on us where they gained quite a few points in a row.
"So it took us out of system. I feel like we’re pretty comfortable when we’re out of system but for some reason last night we were just giving an easy ball and weren’t finding their holes. We were just kind of putting it over. We didn’t really have a purpose for what we were doing with it."
Senior Ally Peterson paced K-W with 18 digs and 17 kills and two aces. Madi Luebke led with 23 assists. Julianna Boyum had two aces, a team high six blocks and chipped in 12 kills.
The going gets even tougher for K-W 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Class A No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (0-0).
K-W swept WEM 3-0 in 2017 and WEM beat K-W last year in five sets.
"We saw them at the scrimmage the first week at Cannon Falls. They’re good," Nerison said. "They’ve got solid defense. They were relentless on defense. They didn’t let anything drop and if they did, it wasn’t an easy drop. They have strong blockers. They have strong defense at the net and a strong back court covering them up. It’s going to be tough, and it’s at their place."
Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Caledonia 0
K — 25 25 25
C — 22 12 21
K-W statistics — Digs: Ally Peterson 18, Megan Mattson 13, Madi Luebke 11, Kaia Johnson 11, Riley Dummer 7, Julianna Boyum 6, Leah Berg 3, Benson 1 … Blocks: Boyum 6, Berg 4, Dummer 2, Mattson 1, Benson 1, Hailey Lerfald 1 … Aces: Boyum 2, Peterson 2 … Kills: Peterson 17, Boyum 12, Mattson 6, Berg 4, Benson 4, Lerfald 2 … Assists: Luebke 23, Dummer 16, Mattson 2, Boyum 2