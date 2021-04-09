The Bethlehem Academy boys and girls track and field teams started their seasons Thursday with a quadrangular at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva that also included Blooming Prairie and Hayfield.
Blooming Prairie won the girls competition, NRHEG won the boys competition and Bethlehem Academy slotted into fourth in both.
The Cardinals season premiere was highlighted by first-place finishes from Brianna Radatz in the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles, and Isaac Caron claiming first in the 300 hurdles. Caron also finished second in the 200 and the long jump.
Jason Shuda also snagged second in 110 hurdles and triple jump, in addition to third in the long jump, while Derrick Sando nabbed third in the 100 and fourth in the 200.
Abby Kugler sped to second in the two-mile run, while Ava Beske also finished third in the shot put.