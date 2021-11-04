Prior to Wednesday, only two teams managed even a set win on Kasson-Mantorville’s home floor this season.
Faribault joined Class AA powerhouses, No. 1 Southwest Christian and No. 3 Cannon Falls as the only teams to do so in the KoMets’ house.
Unfortunately for the No. 5 seed Falcons, one set does not make a match. An inspired effort midway through the night made the home team sweat, but No. 1 seed K-M was too much in a 3-1 win (25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15) in the Section 1AAA semifinals.
“We battled and we fought. We have a scrappy defensive team,” Faribault coach JoAnna Lane said. “We did a good job picking up balls and adjusting our defense different than what we’ve done all year to accommodate what they were doing and our girls were picking it up. Unfortunately at the net, we just weren’t successful with killing the ball, placing the ball.”
K-M (27-3) never trailed in the first set and mounted an 8-1 run to go up 16-9 and not look back.
Faribault (12-16) led 6-5 early in the second set before K-M, ranked No. 2 in the final Class AAA coaches’ poll, used a 7-1 run to wrest back control and go up by nine points. This time, it wasn't a death knell for the Falcons, who were swept by the KoMets in a Sept. 13 regular season matchup in Faribault.
K-M has swept 19 of 30 opponents.
“Game two, it was looking pretty grim, but they stayed alive and stayed sharp and we took one from them,” Lane said.
Faribault retook the lead at 22-21 and hung on from there.
Senior Olivia Bauer finished with a match high 14 kills. One of them came on a spike for the second set game point that elicited an emphatic fist pump. Bauer also led the Falcons with a .224 hitting percentage.
A fired up Faribault squad brought its traveling contingent to its feet, but the jolt of energy was short lived.
The KoMets took the first five points in the third set. While the Falcons fought back to take the next five, they never led in the set that quickly slipped away.
Cannon Falls and Southwest Christian pulled off wins at K-M, but Faribault was not so fortunate.
K-M, led by 2020 all-state honorable mention setter Maddie Converse, got out to a 7-1 lead in the fourth and controlled from there.
Senior Maggie Leichtnam was next for Faribault with six kills, followed by five for senior Meghan Swanson. Leichtnam also led with two blocks and was one of three Falcons with an ace.
Juniors Clara Malecha and Isabel Herda led Faribault with 17 digs each. Bauer had 15. Herda led with 15 set assists.
K-M went to four Class AA state tournaments from 2013-18 prior to moving up to Class AAA beginning in 2021 when the Minnesota State High School League added a fourth class for volleyball.
Faribault closed out a season in which it never won more than two matches in a row nor had a losing streak of more than three. The highs included wins over the likes of Farmington, Edina, Apple Valley and Rosemount, as well as a playoff win at No. 4 seed Red Wing.
Aubrey Hatfield, Whitton Wolff, Bauer, Leicthnam and Swanson will graduate from the team.
“We had dynamic seniors all around,” Lane said. "Every night, it was a different player that kind of led the pack, which is a fun and unique thing for a volleyball team to have. A lot of of the girls have been starting for three or four years, so their presence will be missed for sure.”