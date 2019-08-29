To evaluate the success of the Faribault girls swim and dive team is to evaluate what its goals are.
The Falcons admittedly lack the depth to contend for a high finish in the Big 9 Conference dual meet and conference championship standings. Low roster numbers also don't portend well for the section True Team meet.
However, as head coach Charlie Fuller will point out, his team has some talent at the top as the Falcons look to younger swimmers to help round out the starting lineup.
Junior Abby Larson is the Section 1A swimmer of the year two years running. She is the defending champion in both the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.95) and 500 freestyle (5:20.5) and finished ninth and sixth, respectively, at state.
Larson is also the anchor for the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and was Faribault's top point earner.
Classmate Verity Wray-Raabolle is also looking to get back to state in the 100 backstroke where she took 15th. Cracking the minute mark will be the goal after trimming down to 1:00.13 in the state preliminaries.
She's the team's most versatile swimmer as she was fifth at sections in butterfly and was a member of the 400 freestyle relay.
Diver/breaststroke swimmer Mara Bauer will be Faribault's only senior. She was top 20 in breaststroke and was one spot away from reaching the diving section finals.
Returning varsity contributors include freshman Ava Nelson (freestyle), junior Grace Rechtzigel (freestyle, backstroke) and junior McKenzie Gehrke (freestyle).
The team graduated five seniors: Morgan Albers, Emma Louis, Makkia McCusker, Mikayla Savig and Hannah Sullivan. Sullivan was the team's top diver who reached the section finals. Savig and Albers each contributed primarily in freestyle.
The road to state is now easier with the departure of Northfield, which now competes in Class AA. The Raiders' 460 points at the section meet blew away runner-up Mankato West at 290.
Northfield will still be the favorite to win the regular season dual meet schedule in the Big 9. Rochester Century is the defending Big 9 meet champion.
The Falcons do not have too many curveballs on the schedule. They will make their annual trip to an all-relays event in Lakeville as well as return to an invitational at Austin. The only non-conference dual is the Aug. 27 season opener against section foe St. Peter.
This will be Faribault's second year with Fuller as the head coach. He was a longtime assistant under the now retired Ken Hubert. Fuller is also the school's boys head coach.