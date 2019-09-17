3-and-out with the Medford Tigers
- Two familiar foes will assemble 7 p.m. Friday at Bruce Smith Field when the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals (1-2) host the Medford Tigers (2-1) for the annual Battle for the Paddle rivalry game, which doubles this year as BA's Tackle Cancer Night.
- Medford snapped BA's eight-game win streak with a 38-20 win last year, though the series has been competitive as five of the Cards' win came by one possession, including one in overtime.
- Medford beat St. Clair/Loyola (2-1) 34-6 at home, lost 19-16 at a Lewiston-Altura team that could jump into the Class AA top 10 in the Sept. 18 state rankings, and thumped Winona Cotter (0-3) 69-7 were the Tigers led 55-0 after the first quarter.
When the Cardinals have the ball
The Cardinals are hopeful to keep firing on all cylinders like they did in last week's 35-14 win at Fillmore Central. BA was as balanced as it's been all season, piling up 211 rush yards at 4.4 yards a pop and converting 13 of 20 passes for 160 yards. The Cards nearly doubled up FC in time of possession.
Controlling the clock is key in keeping a potent Medford offense off the field. The Tigers have athletes on both sides of the ball. That includes all-district linebacker Zach Wetmore, defensive back Jerone Chavis and lineman Juan Gamez.
In last year's meeting, BA struck on a 78-yard touchdown pass from Jack Jandro to Josh Oathoudt, both who are back in 2019. That was the only completed pass in eight attempts. The duo of Jack Clark and Luke Wobschall combined for 220 rush yards on 32 carries, but both have since graduated. Oathoudt ran eight times for 34 yards and is averaging just under 100 a game this season. Fullback Brady Strodtman is also averaging 41.7 per game.
Receiver Spencer Ell and tight end Charlie King each had four catches last week and have emmerged as reliable targets for Jandro.
BA averages 22.3 points per game and Medford allows 10 per game.
When the Tigers have the ball
Medford head coach Jerome Joahnnes has an abundance of offensive options at his disposal, but it all starts with talented senior quarterback Willie VonRuden. The veteran starter can do it all as evidenced by 10-for-15 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns complementing 17 carries for 98 yards and another TD against BA last year.
He has five rushing touchdowns this season and ran for 162 yards against a tough Lewiston-Altura defense. Medford had 291 rush yards total against L-A.
Running back Jerone Chavis is his top option. Chavis ran for 166 and a touchdown and caught two passes for 53 yards vs. St. Clair/Loyola. Chavis toted it 22 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns against BA in 2018.
Kael Hermanstorfer is a tough matchup at receiver measuring 6-2, 200.
The Medford lines are not as big as they were last year, though this unit, and the team in general, has been healthier than in an injury plagued 2018 ending with a 4-5 record.
The Tigers average 39.6 points per game and the Cards allow 33.
Key to the game
Limit turnovers. It's an easy answer, but four turnovers to Medford's one helped swing things in Medford's favor last year despite BA outgaining Medford 341-326 on four fewer plays. BA also had five in its loss this season to Mayer Lutheran. If the Cards can avoid give aways and control field possession, they'll have a chance to bring the paddle back to Faribault.
Coach says
"I think the kids think it’s a fun rivalry. A lot of players on both teams know each other and grew up with each other. Both sides really want to win this game. Having a trophy to take home makes it more exciting for Friday night." - BA head coach Jim Beckmann