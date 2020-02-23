Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton had five wrestlers place Friday at the Section 2A meet in Blue Earth.
Ethan Rider finished fourth at 160 pounds following a loss by fall to Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Tyler Craig in 2:34. Rider went 2-2 in the tournament and lost in the semifinals to Blue Earth’s No. 3-ranked Max Ehrich by major decision 14-4.
Brant Melchert placed fourth at 220 pounds after dropping his third-place match 4-2 to Blue Earth’s Nick Lawrence.
Jacob Karsten captured fifth place at 285 pounds when he beat Blue Earth’s Ian Cornelio by fall in 3:10.
WEM/JWP’s Gavin Kruse finished sixth at 106 pounds after losing the fifth-place match by fall to Blue Earth’s Caleb Langager.
Sam Carlson took sixth at 195 pounds after losing by fall to NRHEG’s Max Seltun in 3:11.