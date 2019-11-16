MINNEAPOLIS — With most of the hard work taken care of Friday, Saturday was more about enjoying the moment for the Faribault girls swimming and diving team during the Class A state finals at the University of Minnesota.
The 200-yard medley relay had leaped nine spots over its seed time to qualify in the final spot for Saturday's consolation final, so a more modest gain of one spot Saturday to finish 15th overall was an added bonus.
Junior Abby Larson finishing fifth in the 500 freestyle and seventh in the 200 freestyle to officially earn all-state honors, and junior Verity Wray-Raabolle doing the same with a seventh-place finish in the 100 backstroke, was more than enough for Faribault coach Charile Fuller to leave Minneapolis happy.
"We broke school records (Friday)," Fuller said. "I really can't — I could ask for more, but I'd be called really greedy."
The 200 medley relay team of Wray-Raabolle, junior Kayla Kenow, junior Grace Rechtzigel and freshman Ava Nelson started the day with their 15th-place finish in 1 minute, 54.03 seconds.
Larson followed up in the next event, the 200 freestyle, with her seventh-place finish in 1:54.16, before snagging fifth in the 500 freestyle in 5:11.48.
"Abby's got some muscle things going on that are getting worked on," Fuller said, "but it does affect what she does, however the girl swims with all her heart. She did what she needed to do today."
Wray-Raabolle closed the Falcons portion of the state finals with her seventh-place finish in the 100 backstroke in a time of 59.41.
It was Wray-Raabolle's first individual all-state finish after she was part of Faribault's state champion 200 medley relay two years ago.
"They all did everything they could, which is all I ask for," Fuller said. "Just give me the best you've got and we'll take it. Just don't tell me you could have gone a little bit faster, I don't want to hear that."
As a team, the Falcons graduate only one athlete from this year — senior diver Mara Bauer. All five swimmers at the state finals return next year.
Fuller hopes the quintet can all make it back to Minneapolis next November, and possibly ride up on a bus that's a bit more crowded.
"Everybody that came up here was able to place in the meet and that's fun," Fuller said. "Hopefully it's contagious and we can keep doing it, because we only lose one gal after this season and hopefully we pick up a few new ones."