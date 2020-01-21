Faribault’s girls hockey team hasn’t felt the sting of defeat often. The Falcons were 15-3 overall (and 11-2 in the Big 9 Conference) heading into a big-time showdown against the Owatonna Huskies on Monday, which doubled as senior night for Faribault.
The Falcons were looking to avenge one of their losses — a 5-4 overtime loss at Owatonna back on Dec. 10. Unfortunately, the Huskies stung the Falcons on Monday evening by erasing an early 1-0 deficit and surging to a commanding 6-1 win.
Haley Lang had given the Falcons an early lead on an unassisted, even-strength goal just five minutes, nine seconds into the first period, but Owatonna’s Chloe Schmidt answered just 20 seconds later to even the score at 1-1.
Faribault had hoped to start the second period off strong, as the Huskies had two skaters in the penalty box to open the period, but the Falcons were unable to capitalize. Instead, it was Owatonna that surged ahead just a few minutes later, and once the Huskies had the lead, they never relinquished it.
Schmidt struck again about six minutes into the second period to put the Huskies up 2-1, but they didn’t stop there. Ezra Oien took over the scoring duties from Schmidt with a power play goal at the 8:17 mark of the second period, and Oien added two more goals late in the third period to put the Falcons away.
The Huskies controlled the tempo against the Falcons by outshooting them 14-5 in the first period and 13-5 in the third period. Both teams attempted just nine shots on the goal in the second, but only Owatonna was able to capitalize.
With the win, Owatonna moved into a tie for first place in the Big 9 Conference. The Huskies are 13-1 in the conference while Northfield is 9-0, but the two teams are tied with 32 points
Faribault now sits at 11-3 in the Big 9 with 26 points, good enough for third place. The Falcons will look to bounce back on Thursday with a non-conference game in Worthington.