Games: WEM (11-0) at Cleveland (2-6), 6 p.m., Cleveland High School; Blooming Prairie (8-1) at WEM (11-0), 7:15 p.m., Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School.
Recent results: WEM has still yet to lose this season, with the three most recent triumphs all by double digits entering Tuesday night’s clash with St. Clair (played after press time). Cleveland suffered a 71-26 setback against Medford on Friday, while Blooming Prairie edged Triton for a 66-58 victory Friday night.
Last year: WEM cruised to a 74-48 victory against Cleveland, while it split a pair of regular-season games against Blooming Prairie.
1. If WEM is searching for statewide recognition, this could be the week the state of Minnesota takes notice of the season the Bucanners are putting together. While they’re out to an undefeated record to start the season, the only competitive game has been a 59-58 overtime victory against Medford. Other than that, WEM has played only one team with a winning record in New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, while Hayfield and Maple River are both 5-5 entering Tuesday night’s action. The Buccaneers certainly haven’t slipped up against that competition with an average margin of victory of 24.9 points in the 10 games against teams other than Medford. A win against Class A No. 5 Blooming Prairie, though, would certainly be the most impressive result of the season and might fuel a leap into the Class A top 10 for the Buccaneers. In terms of the Gopher Conference, a win Friday night would provide WEM with a leg up on both Blooming Prairie and Medford, although it’s scheduled to play both squads again this season.
2. Blooming Prairie came into this season with lofty expectations, and so far hasn’t done anything to allow those prospects to waver. The only loss was a 60-53 defeat against Goodhue, a one-loss Class AA team, although the Awesome Blossoms have played largely the same schedule as WEM littered with sub-.500 team from the Gopher Conference. Blooming Prairie needed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to escape with a 47-46 victory in the championship of the Hayfield Tournament against Kenyon-Wanamingo, a team WEM eased past 64-45 in the first game of the season. In the same tournament between Christmas and New Years, the Awesome Blossoms narrowly escaped with a 50-48 victory against Hayfield, which WEM blasted 52-21 this season. The offense for the Awesome Blossoms is typically funneled through the duo of sophomore guard Bobbie Burns and junior forward Megan Oswald, who are both averaging over 14 points a game.
3. A night before the WEM vs. Blooming Prairie matchup, the Buccaneers will travel for a date at Cleveland. So far, the Clippers have struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm, although when they are able to score the basketball it’s typically resulted in positive results. Both times Cleveland has scored at least 50 points it’s resulted in its only wins, first in a 50-40 victory at New Ulm Cathedral back on Dec. 5, and then again in a 65-61 win against New Ulm Cathedral on Dec. 28 in the Nicollet Tournament. In the six losses, however, the Clippers are averaging only 38.5 points a game.