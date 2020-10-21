The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team made quick work of Blooming Prairie on the road Tuesday night, with the Cardinals sweeping the Blossoms 25-8, 25-5, 25-19.
Offensively, Kate Trump led the way with eight kills, while Ellie Cohen slammed seven kills, Kennedy Tutak fired six kills and Regan Kangas pitched in five kills while also dishing out 15 assists.
Trump also lofted four aces, Kangas notched three aces and Cohen added a pair of aces.
Defensively, Brianna Radatz sprawled for 28 digs, Mia Potter helped with 11 digs and Tutak soared for four solo blocks.
“Tonight was a good night,” Bethlehem Academy coach Chris Bothun said. “We started out strong and set the tone of the game right away in game one. We served very aggressively, communicated well and ran our offense. Our serve receivers did a great job getting the ball to Reagan allowing us to quicken our offense. Our hitters did a nice job of mixing up attacks, reading the defense and throwing the Blossoms out of system. As a team, we also met various goals set by the coaches throughout each game, making it a great night.”
Bethlehem Academy will look to continue that strong play at its next match against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at home on Tuesday, Oct. 27.