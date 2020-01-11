Faribault’s search for its first win continues after Friday’s home loss to Mankato West. The Scarlet Knights had little trouble against the Falcons’ struggling defense, as Mankato West won comfortably by a score of 75-47.
The biggest highlight for the Scarlet Knights was when Holly Wiste joined Mankato West’s 1000-point club.
The Falcons (0-13 overall, 0-11 Big 9) simply didn’t have an answer for Wiste or the rest of the Scarlet Knights. Isabel Herda had a nice game with 11 points and Maryn Hart scored 10, but the Falcons were overmatched against one of the Big 9’s top teams.
Rounding out the scoring for the Falcons were Otaifo Esenabhalu with eight points, Ellie Hunt with five points, Kylie Petricka with five points, Meghan Swanson with four points, Kelsie Demars with two points and Olivia Bauer with two points.
With the win Mankato West (10-3 overall, 8-2 Big 9) kept pace with Big 9 leader Red Wing (13-1, 9-1 Big 9), which defeated Albert Lea Friday evening, and gained a game on Austin (12-3, 9-2 Big 9), which was upset at home by Northfield (3-9, 3-6 Big 9).
Faribault is set to host Northfield on Tuesday evening.