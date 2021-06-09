With field temperatures well into the upper 90’s, the two 2021 Faribault senior softball teams trounced their opponents on Tuesday, June 8. Playing in Faribault, the Faribault Golden Eagles Talons pulled off a come-from-way-behind victory against a talented Rochester Relics senior team. Down by a score of 14-6 in after four innings, the Talons soared around the bases and snared almost every batted ball for a 19-16 victory.
Some stellar plays that you might not expect to see in senior ball were fence-crashing outfield catches (Larry Hafemeyer) and foul ball bare-handed grabs by the catcher (Dave Johnson). According to Talons manager Barry Shaffer, “The Rochester exhibition team was loaded with speedy and powerful youngsters in their 50s but our Talons were sharp and focused as they persevered in the latter sweltering innings.” Barry has a tendency for hyperbole. Perhaps the true key to the win was the fact that our bat boy, Ethan LaRoche, dashed out after every Talons batter and retrieved the bat, saving the oldsters from that extra exertion in the hot sun. Ethan is eligible to play for the Golden Eagles in 2066.
Meanwhile in Cannon Falls, the Faribault Golden Eagles Wings team kept their incredible three-year winning streak alive by crushing the Cannon Falls Boomers by a score of 19-10. The heat was unrelenting for the Wings, but they stayed hydrated and sugar-energized which included a gooey supply of donuts enjoyed by all. Manager-for-a-day, Steve Clapp, reported, “Although our team knocked the seams off the ball and made acrobatic defensive plays, I think the donuts were the key to victory today.” Steve is a comedian at heart.
With last summer off due to Covid, senior softball league play is now in full swing for the 2021 season. The Tuesday morning league consists of teams from Cannon Falls, Owatonna, Northfield and Faribault. The next home field game of the season for the Faribault Golden Eagles Talons and Wings is June 22 at Alexander Park. Game start time is 10 a.m. Fans young and old and in-between are encouraged to come out to the park to cheer the Golden Eagles on. And a ‘hats-off’ to the Faribault Parks and Rec Department for their great work preparing and grooming the fields for senior play.