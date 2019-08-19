The Faribault girls tennis team is off to a fast start to the season after sweeping through Saturday's triangular hosted by Tri-City United/Cleveland.
Faribault beat the host 4-3 and Bloomington Kennedy 7-0.
Against TCU, Faribault coach Jeff Anderson credited veteran singles players No. 1 Chau Truong and No. 3 Serena David in controlling their matches.
No. 2 single Rachel Bostwick also earned a three-set win that proved to be the decisive match.
"With all other matches completed and TCU and Faribault tied at 3-3, Rachel battled back from losing her incredibly close first set 6-7 (5-7) to handily win her second set 6-1 to force a third set to decide both the No. 2 singles match and the overall team’s match," Anderson said. "While the third set started out close, Rachel was able to separate herself at 3-3 and went on to win the third set 6-3. Rachel’s ability to overcome narrowly losing her first set along with her flat style of play and well-placed shots helped her win today’s match versus TCU. Rachel won 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-3."
New doubles team of Abby Goodwin and Kylie Petricka "played well together and also easily controlled their match with great serving, well-placed shots and some incredible net play," Anderson said.
Kennedy was missing several top players and lacked depth outside of its top two singles players.
Anderson adjusted accordingly, using the opportunity to cycle through more players to get his young team, especially deeper in the lineup, some good reps.
No. 3 singles Josie Schell won her first varsity match in a third-set tiebreaker.
No. 4 Avery Rein missed last year due to injury and also won a three-setter.
After losing a tight match against TCU, No. 1 doubles Rylie Starkson and Hailey Reuvers battled back to beat Kennedy in straight sets.
"This team played well together and a few too many unforced errors was the primary reason they lost versus TCU. Given this, I kept them together to play versus Kennedy with the expectation to continue playing well and have less unforced errors," Anderson said. "They exceeded that expectation and controlled their match with very consistent serving, great court coverage, aggressive net play, and well-placed and played shots."
No. 2 Zahara Ali and Julissa Paramo moved up from JV to earn their first win together at varsity. They dropped just two sets.
No. 3 doubles Bailey Peterson and first year player Kristy Paramo teamed up for the first time and meshed well in a win.
"After playing though their first set and figuring themselves out as a team and what works well, they went on to control their second set pretty easily," Anderson said of a 6-3, 6-1 win.
Faribault continues its nonconference schedule 4 p.m. Monday at New Prague.
Faribault 4, Tri-City United/Cleveland 3
Singles — No. 1 Chau Truong (F) def. Erica Jackson 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Rachel Bostwick (F) def. Josie Plut 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 Serena David (F) def. Geena Ehlers 6-4, 6-0; No. 4 Maggie Maroita (T) def. Stacie Petricka 7-5, 6-4
Doubles — No. 1 Abby Goodwin/Kylie Petricka (F) def. Monserrat Ruiz/Cynthia Balcazar-Mendez 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Morgan Mueller/Mackenzie Holmbo (T) def. Rylie Starkson/Hailey Reuvers 6-0, 7-6 (3); No. 3 Allie Schley/Rachel Rynda (T) def. Avery Rein/Olivia Bolter 6-1, 6-0
Faribault 7, Bloomington Kennedy 0
Singles — No. 1 Kylie Petricka def. Lila Coval 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 David def. Julia Ohm 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 Josie Schell def. Wajd Salaiuan 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4); No. 4 Rein def. Elissa Dinneen 6-3, 0-6, 6-4
Doubles — No. 1 Starkson/Reuvers def. Carla Pliego/Helen Ho 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Julissa Paramo/Zahara Ali def. Ruth Hahtamu/Tiffany Ngayen 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Bailey Peterson/Kristy Paramo def. Christina Le/Catherine Ngayen 6-3, 6-1