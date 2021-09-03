The defense for the Bethlehem Academy football team was impenetrable Thursday night at Lester Prairie to push the Cardinals to a season-opening 8-0 victory on the road.
The lone touchdown came with 4 minutes, 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter, when senior Brady Strodtman broke free for a 20-yard touchdown run. Senior Aiden Tobin then muscled his way in for the two-point conversion, although the defense didn't require that extra cushion.
Defensively, Strodtman finished with 9.5 tackles, two for loss, and a sack. Charlie King also burst threw from the secondary to record a sack, in addition to his interception and three tackles, two of which were for a loss.
Lester Prairie managed only 133 yards of total offense, 78 of which came through the air and 55 of which came on the ground. King's interception was the only turnover for the Bulldogs, but they also picked up only six first downs throughout the game.
That was because Bethlehem Academy successfully stopped 12 of 13 third-down attempts and halted 5 of 6 tries on fourth down.
The Cardinals didn't produce much more offensively, with only 124 yards of total offense. Strodtman rushed 20 times for 61 yards and the game's only touchdown, while Tobin carried the ball 10 times for 30 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Elliot Viland completed 4 of 8 passes for 38 yards and an interception. Jax Bokman caught three of those passes for 38 yards, while King's one reception was for no gain.
Ugly or not, however, Bethlehem Academy returned to Faribault on Thursday night with a 1-0 record.
It's the first time the Cardinals started their season with a win since 2015, when they finished the regular season 7-1 and advanced to the Class A state tournament.
Bethlehem Academy will try to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2015 on Friday, Sept. 10, when it hosts Hayfield at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault.