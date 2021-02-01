A run of five consecutive victories — four by fall — starting in the 132-pound weight class and continuing through the 160-pound weight class was enough to propel the WEM/JWP wrestling team to a 45-30 victory Monday night against NRHEG.
The Grizzlies entered the 132-pound match trailing by three points, but a first-period pin by Lucas Morsching provided them with a lead they did not relinquish the rest of the way.
Gavin Krause followed that with an 8-2 decision at 138, Cody Cowdin won by fall at 145, Jack Cahill followed with another fall at 152 and Jack Morsching closed the stretch with his own fall at 160.
Other winners for WEM/JWP included Zach Quast by 15-0 technical fall at 106, Carson Petry by 13-1 major decision at 113, Kurtis Crosby by 8-6 decision at 182 and Sam Carlson by fall at 220.
NRHEG, meanwhile, won by forfeit at 120, fall at 126 via Annabelle Petsinger, another fall at 170 via Thor Routh, a forfeit at 195 and a fall at 285 via Makota Misgen