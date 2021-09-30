Game: Medford (0-4, 0-1) at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (2-2, 0-1), 7 p.m., Friday.
Last week: The Buccaneers lost their Mid Southeast White Subdistrict opener 47-0 against Class AA No. 1 Blooming Prairie, while Medford did the same 44-6 against Class A No. 7 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.
Last matchup: WEM won the last matchup between these two teams 41-12 during the 2015 Section 2AA playoffs.
1. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Medford endured nearly polar opposite seasons in 2020, with the Buccaneers finishing without a win and the Tigers enjoying a resurgent 6-2 campaign. In 2021, those roles are suddenly reversed, with Medford still without a win through the first half of the season and WEM winning two games in a row before running into the Blooming Prairie buzzsaw. What’s led to the rapid downturn for the Tigers has been the disappearance of an explosive offense last fall. Thus far, Medford has produced only three touchdowns in its first four games against what’s been a challenging schedule that’s also featured Class A No. 9 Rushford-Peterson in addition to Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.
2. After breaking out offensively in a 44-6 victory in Week 3 against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, the offense took a step back against Blooming Prairie. That’s maybe shouldn’t be surprising, considering the Awesome Blossoms had limited two of their first three opponents to only six points. Even in the loss, Dom Paulson remained a dangerous offensive threat with seven carries for 54 yards and a pair of catches for 14 yards — which amounted to all of WEM’s production through the air. Primary running back Dylan Holicky also produced 12 carries for 41 yards, but that steady rushing attack wasn’t enough to consistently move the ball against Blooming Prairie. That figures to change Friday night against Medford, which has allowed 146 points through the first four weeks, and 77 points in the last two weeks.
3. Defensively, WEM actually played pretty well last week despite the lopsided score. One of blooming Prairie’s touchdowns came on a kick return for a touchdown, and another was on an interception return for a touchdown. Blooming Prairie quarterback Drew Kittelson was limited to completing 5 of 12 passes for 101 yards, and threw an interception. The Buccaneers also recovered a fumble, although the Awesome Blossoms have success moving the ball consistently on the ground. Against Medford, the difference might very well be an opportunistic WEM defense that’s forced seven turnovers in the last two weeks.
4. The race for the Mid Southeast White Subdistrict title still figures to be a two-horse race between Blooming Prairie and Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, although the Awesome Blossoms (4-0, 1-0) do face an interesting test this week against St. Clair/Loyola (3-1, 1-0). G-F-W (4-0, 1-0), meanwhile, has a Saturday night game at NRHEG (2-2, 0-1), which lost 14-13 against St. Clair/Loyola last week.