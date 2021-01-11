VARSITY ROSTER (as of publication)
Ethan Bartelt, senior
Colten Henry, senior
Bryce Hermel, junior
Brady Nutter, junior
Domanik Paulson, junior
Jonathan Remme, junior
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 14 — vs Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 19 — at St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 21 — vs Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26 — vs Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 29 — at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 5 — vs United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 9 — vs Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 12 — at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 19 — at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 23 — at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 26 — at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
March 2 — at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
March 4 — at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
March 6 — vs JWP, 7:15 p.m.
March 8 — vs Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
March 12 — vs NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Jan. 14 vs Hayfield — Waterville-Elysian-Morristown opens the season against one of two teams that took them to overtime last season. The Bucs narrowly beat the Vikings 72-71 in the extra period, and eased to a 63-47 victory in the rematch later in the season. Hayfield loses a healthy amount of seniors from last season, but does return senior Ethan Slaathaug, who averaged 23 points a game as a junior. The two teams will also meet Feb. 19 in Hayfield.
Jan. 19 at St. Clair — The Buccaneers face a Cyclones team coming off a 17-win season. It’s one of two non-conference games but is also a Section 2A matchup. In last year’s game, W-E-M cruised to a comfortable 75-46 victory, but St. Clair featured a roster last season with only one senior and nine sophomores.
Feb. 12 at Blooming Prairie — The top two teams in the Gopher Conference from last year will both be without a large amount of seniors from last year’s squads. For the Buccaneers, the scoring burden will shift onto junior point guard Domanik Paulson. The Awesome Blossoms will be relying on Kittelson, last season’s only returning starter, to take up a larger scoring load. Last season the Bucaneers swept this two-game series by a combined five points to decide the conference title. These two teams will also meet March 8 in Waterville.