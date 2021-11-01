Against an upset-minded Rushford-Peterson, the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team managed to pull out a 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23 victory to keep its season alive in the Section 1A quarterfinals Saturday morning at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
The top-seeded Cardinals relied on their serving ability, with Ellie Cohen racking up six aces, Jen Robert and Kate Trump tallying two aces each, and Mia Potter and Reagan Kangas both finishing with one ace.
"Once again, our serving game was great," BA coach Chris Bothun said. "We kept the pressure on and forced R-P out of system."
Offensively, Bothun praised her team's ability to find ways around a "scrappy" defensive effort from ninth-seeded Rushford-Peterson. Lindsay Hanson led the team with 12 kills, while Trump added 10, and Cohen and Jaden Lang both provided nine kills apiece.
Kangas finished with 45 assists.
"We did a nice job varying our attacks and fighting to find holes in their defense," Bothun said. "Our girls adjusted well."
Defensively, Potter flew all over the court to pick up 44 digs. Trump also tallied 29 digs, Kangas added 21 digs and Cohen finished with 19 digs. At the net, Hanson soared for four solo blocks. Lang also notched two solo blocks, an assist block and an ace block.
Next up, Bethlehem Academy faces fourth-seeded Spring Grove at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center in the Section 1A semifinals.