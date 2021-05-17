The Falcons earned a singles sweep on Friday afternoon in Farmington to deliver a victory that may loom large in Section 1AA seeding discussions.
Andrew Chou set the tone at No. 1 singles, where he cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
"In the pre-match warm ups it appeared that this could be a relatively close match for how both players were hitting against each other," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "That changed quickly once the match started. Andrew quickly grabbed control of the match by placing the ball well along with using aggressive style of play. Andrew played very well today."
Carsen Kramer added another stress-free point at No. 4 singles, where he cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
"From the very beginning of this match Carsen was in control," Anderson said. "He played well with good court movement and solid rallies allowing him to win most of the points. It was fun to watch Carsen’s match with his energy and him giving a full effort for every point."
The two swing matches came on the courts between Chou and Kramer, where Harrison Gibbs and Brandon Petricka both battled to victories at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
At No. 2 singles, Gibbs notched a first-set win 6-4 before falling behind 5-1 in the second set. From there, Gibbs won four straight games to level the second set 5-5, before his Farmington opponent snagged a 6-5 lead and Gibbs quickly leveled the score 6-6 to force a tiebreaker as rain started to fall.
"(Harrison) quickly grabbed a 4-1 lead in the tie breaker," Anderson said. "When the players needed to change sides of the court, Harrison was up 4-2. After trading a few points the Farmington player was able to battle back to a 5-6 score. Harrison played a great final point winning the tie-breaker 7-5 and the overall match."
Petricka's 6-3, 7-5 victory was nearly as close. After winning his first set, Petricka also found himself trailing in the second set. After fighting back to tie the set at 5-5, Petricka quickly won the final two games to secure the victory.
Faribault next closes it Big 9 Conference regular-season slate Tuesday afternoon at home against Rochester John Marshall.